Common citizens now feeling impacts of President Tinubu’s economic policies,  says Group 

The Socialist Liberation Movement (SLM), a coalition of 100 civil society organizations, has said Nigerian citizens are now feeling the impacts of President Bola Tinubu administration’s economic policies and plans for Nigeria.

At a press conference on Monday in Abuja, the movement’s convener, Dr. Agabi Emmanuel, acknowledged the administration’s efforts to address the country’s economic challenges.

Significantly, the movement noted that common citizens are beginning to feel the impact of these policies snd projects across the country.

According to Dr. Emmanuel, President Tinubu’s policies, such as removing fuel subsidies and floating the currency, have shown promise in restoring confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

The movement also praised the establishment of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC) and the Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce (EET) which aim to enhance Nigeria’s economic governance frameworks.

Emmanuel also praised the administration’s commitment to upgrading Nigeria’s infrastructure, particularly in roads, railways, and energy projects.

The movement noted that these investments, made through public-private partnerships, are expected to reduce transportation costs and improve market access.

Furthermore, Emmanuel acknowledged the administration’s focus on digital economy expansion, broadband penetration, and tech startup growth through initiatives like the Digital Nigeria program.

The movement believes that these efforts will drive innovation, enhance financial inclusion, and create jobs.

The Socialist Liberation Movement also hailed the administration’s efforts to transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector, prioritizing food security and economic growth.

The movement noted that initiatives like the Food Security and Agricultural Mechanization Programme and the National Agriculture Growth Scheme-Agro-pocket have the potential to enhance food production and reduce import reliance.

“After an extensive scrutiny of some of the policies introduced by the present administration, It was observed that President Bola Tinubu has taken steps to restore confidence in the economy by reducing inflation, stabilizing the foreign exchange market, and improving fiscal management,” the statement added.

“He has also invested in infrastructure development, such as roads, railways, and energy projects, to support economic growth,”the statement said.

“President Bola Tinubu’s administration is prioritizing the digital economy, driving innovation and financial inclusion through initiatives like the Digital Nigeria program. This flagship program aims to enhance digital literacy, employability, and economic growth, while boosting GDP, entrepreneurship, and job creation.

“By investing in digital technology, empowering small businesses, and creating opportunities across sectors, President Tinubu seeks to leverage digital transformation to reduce poverty and improve living standards.

“With commitments to training three million youths in digital technology and creating one million new tech jobs, the administration is poised to unlock Nigeria’s digital potential and drive sustainable economic growth.

“The Bola Tinubu administration has implemented transformative initiatives to boost Nigeria’s agricultural sector, prioritizing food security and economic growth. Notably, the Food Security and Agricultural Mechanization Programme aims to enhance food production and reduce import reliance.

“Additionally, the National Agriculture Growth Scheme-Agro-pocket provides training, certified inputs, and subsidized irrigation equipment to millions of farmers, increasing productivity and incomes.

“President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the agriculture sector underscores the administration’s commitment to addressing sectoral challenges, while initiatives like the Green Imperative Programme and partnerships with international organizations further demonstrate the government’s dedication to transforming Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

“President Bola Tinubu’s administration has introduced transformative policies to revitalize Nigeria’s health sector, demonstrating a commitment to improving healthcare outcomes and increasing access to quality services.

“Key initiatives include the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, which has mobilized $2.2 billion in external financing, and the redesigned Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) to enhance access to essential healthcare services.

“Additionally, the National Health Insurance Authority Act (NHIAA) aims to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by mandating health insurance for all Nigerians, while programs like the National Health Fellows Programme and prioritized domestic health financing further underscore the administration’s dedication to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“In the educational sector, President Bola Tinubu has introduced several education policies aimed at transforming Nigeria’s education sector. One notable initiative is the “#WeAreEqual” campaign, which promotes inclusive education, skill development, and gender equity.

“The government has also approved four new education policies, including the creation of a data repository, out-of-school children education, teacher training and development, and skill development and acquisition.

“Additionally, President Tinubu has launched the Student’s Loan scheme to ensure that every eligible child gets quality higher education in Nigeria with the overarching objective to improve education outcomes, increase access to quality education, and promoting gender equity in the education sector.

“President Bola Tinubu’s budget policy prioritizes national defense and internal security, job creation, macro-economic stability, investment environment optimization, human capital development, poverty reduction, and social security. Key initiatives include overhauling the internal security architecture, and promoting public-private partnerships to leverage private capital for infrastructure projects.

“In our considered opinion, President Bola Tinubu has embarked on a promising trajectory towards translating our hopes and aspirations into tangible realities, demonstrating a commitment to transformative governance and economic development.

“By implementing bold economic reforms, investing in critical sectors, and prioritizing the welfare and prosperity of citizens, the administration has shown determination to create a better Nigeria for this generation and the generation unborn.“

The Socialist Liberation Movement, therefore, urged well-meaning Nigerians to lend their support to the administration’s efforts, acknowledging the challenges and criticisms while maintaining a constructive dialogue.