Concerned Nigerians Berate Rivers APC Over Call For Emergency Rule in Rivers State

The Concerned Citizens Forum of Nigeria (CCFN) has categorically condemned the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its reckless and undemocratic call for emergency rule in the state.

The group said the move by the APC is a deliberate and calculated maneuver aimed at exacerbating the existing instability in the region for political expediency.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday in Abuja, Executive Director, Dr. Ekeanyanwu Promise, said the

current crisis in the local government system is a result of the APC’s own internal contradictions and mismanagement, and declaring a state of emergency would undermine democratic governance.

According to Promise, implementing such a measure would only serve to erode the trust of the populace in the democratic process, further disenfranchising the people of Rivers State and potentially exacerbating the existing tensions.

The group, therefore, urged President Bola Tinubu to sanction the conduct of a comprehensive investigation into the APC’s involvement in the security breaches in Rivers State and hold them accountable for any wrongdoing.

“We are dismayed and apprehensive about the recent declaration by the All Progressives Congress (APC) advocating for a state of emergency in Rivers State. This proposition, rather than offering a solution, appears to be a deliberate and calculated maneuver aimed at exacerbating the existing instability in the region for political expediency,” Promise said.

“We, therefore, unequivocally and emphatically condemn the APC’s call for a state of emergency in Rivers State, as it is not only unwarranted but also a deliberate attempt to plunge the state into chaos, confusion, and turmoil. This move is a thinly veiled ploy to conceal their own culpability and destabilize the peace in Rivers State for political gain.

“The narrative being perpetuated by the APC is patently false and misleading, as they seek to portray themselves as innocent bystanders while deflecting accountability for the current situation. We, however, see through this smokescreen and recognize their actions for what they truly are – a deliberate attempt to manipulate the situation for political advantage.

“While we acknowledge that the security situation in Rivers State is a concern that requires attention, we urge the relevant authorities to adopt proactive measures that address the root causes of the issue. Declaring a state of emergency is not a viable solution, as it will only lead to further violence, displacement, and human rights violations.

“We have been observing with grave concern and trepidation the recent call for a state of emergency by the All Progressives Congress (APC), and we are firmly convinced that this declaration is not aligned with the best interests of Rivers State and its inhabitants. On the contrary, it appears to be a deliberate and calculated scheme designed to precipitate monumental chaos and confusion in the state, a development that is both unfortunate and deeply distressing.

“It is apparent that the APC is exploiting this call for a state of emergency as a smokescreen to obscure their own actions in Rivers State, a ploy that we, as an organization steadfastly dedicated to promoting peace and stability, cannot and will not condone. The people of Rivers State deserve far better than to be exploited as mere pawns in a political game characterized by machinations and manipulation.

“We are persuaded that the APC’s call for a state of emergency is a politically motivated maneuver aimed at undermining the current administration in Rivers State, a dangerous plot to destabilize the state and create an atmosphere of fear, uncertainty, and turmoil. We wish to unequivocally condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the call for a state of emergency in Rivers State, as it would only serve to further destabilize the region, exacerbate the suffering of its people, and perpetuate a culture of political manipulation and exploitation.

“It is imperative to recognize that declaring a state of emergency is a drastic and extraordinary measure, not a political instrument to be exploited for partisan gain. Implementing such a measure would only serve to erode the trust of the populace in the democratic process, further disenfranchising the people of Rivers State and potentially exacerbating the existing tensions.

“Rather than resorting to this heavy-handed approach, we urge the authorities to focus on implementing tangible solutions that address the underlying issues. We emphatically call for the immediate apprehension of the APC chairman in Rivers State, whose inflammatory rhetoric and actions have been demonstrably linked to the current tensions and instability.

“Furthermore, we demand that the federal government conduct a comprehensive investigation into the APC’s involvement in the security breaches in Rivers State and hold them accountable for any wrongdoing. Instead of declaring a state of emergency, we call for accountability, justice, and transparency.

“The immediate arrest of the state chairman of the APC in Rivers State is a necessary step towards restoring peace, stability, and normalcy in the region.“