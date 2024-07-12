Corps Members Injured As NYSC Hostel Collapses In Ekiti

Some corps members posted to Ekiti State have been injured following the collapse of the wall of one of the hostels in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in the Ise-Emure area of the state.

The corps members are in camp for the three-week compulsory orientation exercise for those posted to the state.

The hostel affected is the women’s section, which collapsed on Friday morning, as reported by sources at the camp.

One of the sources said, “Yes, the wall of one of the female hostels collapsed this morning (Friday). It was the bathroom wall which caved in when they were planning to take their bath.

“But thank God, people rushed down there to retrieve them from the rubble. They have been stabilized at the clinic and they will get further medical treatments.”

However, an official of the NYSC who confirmed the incident said only two corps members were affected and have been stabilized at the camp’s clinic.

He called on parents, guardians, and stakeholders not to panic over the incident, adding that it had no serious negative impact on the corps members.

Meanwhile, there have been cries over the years about the poor conditions of structures in the NYSC Camp in the state, but no adequate renovation has taken place.