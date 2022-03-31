FORMER-1062×598

Court Clears Ex-NNPC GMD Andrew Yakubu of $9.8m Money Laundering Charge

Justice Ahmed Mohamed of the Federal High Court in Abuja has discharged and acquitted a former Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, on charges of money laundering.

Mister Yakubu, is facing an alleged $9.8m money laundering charge.

Delivering Judgement, the trial Judge said the prosecution EFCC had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt to result in the conviction of the former NNPC boss.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had, in 2017, found $9,772, 800, and £74, 000 in a safe at his Kaduna residence after a raid.

Justice Mohammed also ordered the refund of the said money lodged in the coffers of the CBN to be returned forthwith.

