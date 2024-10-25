Court gives Order to Allow KANSIEC Hold LG Polls

Justice Sunusi Ado Ma,aji of Kano High Court on Friday during his judgement gave an order allowing the state Independent Electoral Commission KANSIEC to hold the earlier scheduled election Saturday.

This is coming a day after Justice Simon Amobeda his ruling banned KANSIEC from conducting the election, saying that “the executive members of the commission are card carrying members of the NNPP”.

Justice Sanusi Ma’aji of the state high court issued a contrary order, directing KANSIEC to go ahead with the election slated for Saturday which many have described a welcome development and in the best interest of democracy.

Recalled that there had been uproar from different quarters criticizing Amobeda of delivering controversial judgments to the detriment of the state.

The scheduled Local Government Poll for tomorrow has faced various litigations especially from the APC in an attempt to disallow the election.

In an announcement on Friday evening Lawan Badamasi Commissioner for Media KANSIEC on behalf of the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Sani Lawal Malumfashi parties accredited include; AA, AAC, Accord party ADC, APM and the NNPP