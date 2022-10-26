Court Nullifies All APC Primaries in Rivers

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday, nullified all the primary elections conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Leadership reports.

The development followed a suit filed by one George Orlu and four others, alleging unlawful exclusion of some members of the party as delegates to the primaries.

Orlu and four others had approached the court requesting that the primaries of APC in the State be nullified following their alleged exclusion as delegates in the exercises.

In his judgement, the presiding judge, Hon. Justice E. A. Obile, agreed with the plaintiffs that they were wrongly excluded in the election of delegates to participate in the party’s primary elections.

Obile, therefore, ruled that all the outcomes from the primaries were nullified and those produced should not be recognised as candidates for the 2023 elections.

