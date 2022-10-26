Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Court Nullifies All APC Primaries in Rivers

Published

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday, nullified all the primary elections conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Leadership reports.

The development followed a suit filed by one George Orlu and four others, alleging unlawful exclusion of some members of the party as delegates to the primaries.

Orlu and four others had approached the court requesting that the primaries of APC in the State be nullified following their alleged exclusion as delegates in the exercises.

In his judgement, the presiding judge, Hon. Justice E. A. Obile, agreed with the plaintiffs that they were wrongly excluded in the election of delegates to participate in the party’s primary elections.

Obile, therefore, ruled that all the outcomes from the primaries were nullified and those produced should not be recognised as candidates for the 2023 elections.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Atiku’s Manifesto an Extract of Buhari’s Agenda For Nigeria – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has said the leading opposition’ People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has incurable incapacity to act as...

1 day ago

News

Nigeria Will Break Up If Tinubu Becomes President, Says Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said Nigeria will break up if the All Progressives Congress (APC) wins the 2023 presidential election, Daily...

1 day ago

News

I Won’t Govern Nigeria From Dubai – Tinubu

The presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared that he would devote his time and energy...

2 days ago

News

2023: I Will Be at the Forefront of Tinubu’s Campaign – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday in Abuja, declared that despite the unfavourable circumstances of global economic downturns, the Covid-19 pandemic, and very low international...

5 days ago

Copyright ©