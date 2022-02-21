Atiku old

Court Rejects Suit Challenging Atiku’s Citizenship

A Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a suit challenging the citizenship of ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, The Nation reports.

The plaintiff – the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa – had argued that Atiku is not a Nigeria by birth and therefore, not qualified to contest the nation’s presidential election.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment on Monday, held that the plaintiff lacked the locus standi to institute the suit.

Justice Ekwo proceeded to strike out the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/177/2019.

