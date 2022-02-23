Court Revokes Jaruma’s Bail, Orders Her Re-arrest

An Upper Area Court in Zuba, Federal Capital Territory has reversed the bail of a popular aphrodisiac seller, Hauwa Mohammed popularly known as Jaruma, Daily Trust reports.

Justice Ismailia Abdullahi on Wednesday passed the judgment and ordered the re-arrest of the businesswoman.

Jaruma had been arraigned before the court on January 25 for alleged defamation of character, false news publication and intimidation of a business tycoon, Ned Nwoko, on social media.

She was accused of publishing falsehoods on her Instagram page against Nwoko and his wife, actress Regina Daniels. Jaruuma was remanded at Suleja Correctional Center but granted bail on January 28.

However, as the court resumed hearing on Wednesday, both Jaruma and her lawyer were absent.

Justice Abdullahi ruled that the aphrodisiac seller should be remanded in Suleja Correctional Center again.

He said, “The defendant knew today was for the case and she ignored the call to come to court.

“By not taking any step, it would make a mockery of the legal system, going by the provision of Section 131 of the Administration of Criminal Justice and after listening to the submission of the prosecuting counsel, I hereby issue a bench warrant against the defendant, in this case, one Hauwa Muhammed aka Jaruma and ordered the surety to come to court to explain why she shouldn’t be arraigned.”

The judge adjourned the case to March 17, 2022.

