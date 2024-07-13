CSO calls for prosecution of former Edo State Deputy Governor

A coalition of civil society organizations in Nigeria has called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to address the long-standing case of tax clearance certificate forgery and other allegations against the former Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Philip Shaibu.

The network of CSOs, led by National Coordinator Comrade Victor Kalu and National Secretary Alhaji Ali Abatcha, held a press conference in Abuja, urging the ICPC to break its silence on the matter and ensure a conclusive resolution.

Recounting the timeline, the group stated that in 2014, Shaibu was arraigned before the Edo State High Court under Justice Esther Edigion on a six-count charge for allegedly violating the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000. The charges included making false statements to ICPC officers in July 2010, claiming employment with Zaknote Ventures Nigeria Limited from 2003 to 2006, as well as fraudulently obtaining a tax clearance certificate from the Edo State Board of Internal Revenue in November 2006.

Despite the seriousness of these allegations, the case has seen numerous adjournments without a definitive conclusion. The ICPC counsel, Barr. Godson Igbadume, had initially opposed bail for Shaibu, citing his evasion of service, but the case has since stagnated, raising concerns among the civil society groups.

“We demand the ICPC explain to Nigerians how this matter was concluded or revisit it to ensure a lawful resolution,” said Kalu. The group emphasized that the Edo State High Court and the judiciary as a whole should remain focused and committed to upholding the rule of law and interpreting the laws adequately.

“As law abiding citizens, we shall not take laws in to our hands in this matter but we must make show that our relevant enabling laws as a democratic nation are upheld, promoted and interpreted accordingly through legitimate means by compelling both the ICPC and the Judiciary to do the needful in this matter of forgery involving a lawmaker that understands the implication of violating such laws”.

Public commentators have suggested that the reason the case stalled was because of the immunity Shaibu enjoyed as Deputy Governor. However, with his recent impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly, that shield has been lifted, paving the way for possible prosecution by the ICPC.

The civil society coalition has expressed its readiness to take legitimate action if the ICPC and the judiciary fail to address this matter swiftly, underscoring the importance of ensuring that no one is above the law in a democratic society.