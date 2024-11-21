CSO Lauds Tinubu’s Administration On Aviation Working Group Rating

The Good Governance Advocates of Nigeria (GGAN) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its remarkable achievements in the aviation sector, particularly the significant improvement in Nigeria’s global aviation compliance score.

Under the leadership of Minister Festus Keyamo, the group said the aviation sector has witnessed a spectacular turnaround, with notable milestones achieved in the past year.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Executive Director of the group Dr. Opialu Fabian noted that Keyamo’s focused leadership and intentional reforms have fostered interpersonal relationships, trade, and economic expansion and development.

He said the Minister’s proactive interaction with aviation sector stakeholders has guaranteed inclusivity and conformity to international best practices.

Fabian stated that operators in the sector now have more confidence, creating a sense of hope for personal collaboration and business development.

He noted that Keyamo’s strong commitment to safety has strengthened Nigeria’s compliance with global standards.

The group said the Ministry has significantly improved safety protocols, earning accolades from international bodies.

Fabian further said that the smooth execution of the Cape Town Convention is among Keyamo’s notable achievements, adding that this accomplishment demonstrates the Federal Government’s dedication to bringing aircraft financing and leasing in line with worldwide standards.

According to him, these achievements align with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on infrastructural development, economic diversification, and international partnerships.

Fabian further said that the Minister has also emphasized human capital development, sponsoring training programs that improve aviation personnel abilities through international collaborations.

The organization urges stakeholders to support Keyamo’s initiatives, highlighting the sector’s far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s economy and global reputation.

“For the record, the Honourable Minister has achieved more than just operations and infrastructure, though of particular relevance is his emphasis on the development of human capital. Mr Keyamo understood that to create a successful aviation and aerospace sector, he needs to create successful individuals, and it was in this light the Ministry sponsored training programs that improve the abilities of aviation personnel through collaborations with international aviation organizations,” the statement said.

“This strategy makes sure that the reforms in place are sustainable and gets the industry ready for new challenges that could be handled by competent individuals. In addition, Mr. Keyamo’s dedication to promoting diverse global partnerships has given Nigeria new prospects.

“His foresight in creating good policies and reforms have improved the industry’s reputation internationally and drawn in foreign direct investment by fortifying relationships with overseas aviation associations and financiers. Evidently, the Minister’s focus on transparency and accountability in the management of aviation resources has enhanced public trust.

“The tales of mismanagement and misappropriation of funds is now a closed chapter in our aviation sector. For sustainability within the sector and entrenching a mindset of equity among the citizens, Mr Keyamo obtained approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to withdraw the ticket payment exemption granted to highly placed Nigerians at the nation’s airports.

“His sagacious approach in sweeping through the Ministry, has shown a steadfast commitment and positioning of sector that’s delivering value to Nigerians while adhering to global best practices. However, while there are still small issues such as operating costs, inadequate infrastructure, and regulatory barriers, nonetheless, we have faith that these problems will be successfully resolved by the Honourable Minister’s comprehensive reform strategy.

“Moreover , in position and retaining a man who have proved himself worthy through his work a commitments, It is clear that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s innovative leadership was essential to the aviation sector’s achievements. These accomplishments have been made possible by the backing and policy guidance of the president led-administration.

“It is worth mentioning that Nigeria’s aviation sector now serves as a model for other African nations. The reforms and achievements under Mr. Keyamo’s leadership have positioned the country as a leader in aviation, showcasing what can be accomplished through strategic vision and collaborative effort.

“The Nigerian aviation sector is on an upward trajectory under the leadership of Hon. Festus Keyamo. While reflecting on the milestones of the past year, it is undoubtedly clear that the aviation sector is on a trajectory of growth and sustainability. This progress is a speaks so much of the Honourable Minister’s dedication, expertise, and passion for excellence. “