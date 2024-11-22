CSO, Tinubu’s Support Group Laud Nigerian Navy , Ogalla’s stride against Oil Theft

Two civil society organizations, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria (RHAN) and the Centre for Action Against Corruption (CAAC), has unequivocally condemned allegations made by Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, that the Nigerian Navy is complicit in oil theft in the Niger Delta.

The group described Tompolo’s allegations as unsubstantiated, baseless, frivolous and lacking in merit.

At a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, the group highlighted Tompolo’s negative antecedents, including his history as a wanted fugitive and member of a militant coalition that terrorized and kidnapped oil workers, were highlighted. The coalition emphasized that Tompolo lacks moral justification to denigrate the Nigerian Navy.

The group praised Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), for his achievements in the fight against oil bunkering and theft.

Under his leadership, Abdullahi Bilal and Olayemi Isaacs said the Nigerian Navy has achieved significant milestones, including destruction of illegal refining sites, arrest of sea pirates, reduction in maritime crimes, and over 21,630 hours of patrol resulting in numerous arrests and seizures.

The coalition emphasised that CNS Ogalla’s leadership has justified his appointment by President Tinubu and the Renewed Hope mandate.

They urged the CNS to remain focused and resilient in his fight against oil theft, noting that success is imminent.

The group called on lovers of peace to join them in condemning Tompolo’s allegations, warning that unchecked misinformation could lead to chaos and increased criminality.

The statement added: “t is our collective responsibilities to fight against those forces and interest which tries to undermine our very collective existence and interest, and ensure we annihilate them. This is why we are here today.

“This, to us is an apt opportunity to take the bull by the horns and conscientize the public on the evil intentions of Tompolo and the sensitive nature of his allegation, as it tries to undermine the Nigerian navy and also reduce the morale of the fighting gallant men in the field.

“We must also warn of the chaos, destruction and up surge in criminalities if such misinformation and mischief continuous unchecked and unmitigated.

Our interest is basically the national interest.

“We believe that lifting up this curtain of secrecy and mischief will move the nation forward, encourage the Armed Forces and indeed the security forces all over the nation, as the sacrifice to secure us.

“We therefore call on all lovers of peace and workers with God to join us to condemn this orchestrated onslaught against those men who have decided to haphazard their lives so that we can live in peace and quiet.

“We call on the CNS to remain focused, unfazed and resilient in his dogged fight as success is just around the corner, and to discountenance the allegation as those that are with you are more than those against you. “