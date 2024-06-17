CSOs back Shippers Council Regulatory Bill

A group of 45 civil society groups under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Nigeria for Promotion of Accountability and Transparency in Governance (CCSGNPATG) have thrown their weight behind the proposed Nigeria Shippers Council regulatory agency.

Recall that the Bill for an Act to Repeal the Nigeria Shippers’ Council Act and enact the Shipping and Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill and Related Matter passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

This crucial legislation aims to empower the Nigerian Shippers Council to effectively regulate the shipping industry, protect the interests of shippers, and promote economic growth.

Speaking on behalf of the groups at a press conference on Monday, Patriot Nwogu Ndubisi hailed the

Committee on Shipping Services for its inclusivity, giving stakeholders the platform to make inputs to the bill at a public hearing.

He said the bill will bring much-needed transparency, accountability, and efficiency to the sector while strengthening the Shippers Council’s regulatory powers, reduce costs, increase competition, and improve service delivery.

He, therefore, said that the passage of this bill will have a positive impact on the Nigerian economy and the lives of citizens.

“Our coalition is pleased to note that 99% of the opinions expressed at the public hearing were in favour of the Bill as presented,” Ndubisi added.

“We also note that a few amendments were suggested, which the House Committee on Shipping Services, ably led by Honourable Abdulsamad Dansuki, has promised to take notice of. Such an accommodating disposition is what the electorates expect of our lawmakers, and we look forward to the House sustaining this trend.

“We want to specifically commend the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Rt. Hon. Tajudden Abbas for the speedy consideration of the Bill by the People’s House under his leadership.

“This is even as we use this opportunity to appeal to the Right Honourable Speaker to help sustain this tempo given the significance of this bill and its importance to the national economy and the positive impact it would have on the lives of citizens.

“We, therefore, plead with Senate President Godswill Akpabio that Nigerians are eager to see the Senate replicate the pace the House has adopted in treating the Bill.

“We are of the view that such accelerated handling of the Shipping Council Regulatory Bill aligns with the Senate President’s avowal to tackle inflation, economic hardship, and difficulties that Nigerians are facing. We look forward to commending the Senate for the manner it will treat the bill when it comes to the Red Chamber for concurrence.

“Our final appeal goes to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his speedy assent when the Bill is transmitted to the Presidency. With the passion he has shown for rebooting Nigeria’s economy to its optimum, we do not doubt that Mr President will greet the Shipping Council Regulatory Bill with the same urgency with which the Students Loan Bill was greeted to become an Act.

“Meanwhile, we laud the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola for getting it right with the Shipping Council Regulatory Bill. The support he has mobilised so far shows his level of transparency and zeal to regulate the maritime economy. Posterity will be kind to him and all his subordinates who made the progress of the Bill a reality.

“To our compatriots, Nigerians, we ask that as stakeholders we continue to collectively support our lawmakers in the National Assembly to make the eventual delivery of a ‘Shipping Council Regulatory Act’ a reality.“