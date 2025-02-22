CSOs hail Audi’s commitment to eradicating oil theft

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has commended the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for his unwavering commitment to tackling crude oil theft and safeguarding Nigeria’s critical infrastructure.

The commendation follows Dr. Audi’s recent operational tour across the Niger Delta, where he reaffirmed the Corps’ dedication to combating oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and environmental degradation.

During the tour, the NSCDC boss emphasized the importance of stronger synergy among security agencies, government institutions, and oil sector stakeholders in ensuring the protection of national assets.

In a statement made available to journalists, the Coalition praised the NSCDC’s proactive approach, noting that crude oil theft has long posed a significant challenge to Nigeria’s revenue generation and environmental stability.

They lauded Dr. Audi’s leadership, highlighting the Corps’ efforts in intelligence gathering, strategic enforcement, and collaboration with other security agencies.

The coalition led by the National Coordinator STAND UP NIGERIA, Sunday Attah, described Dr. Audi’s leadership as “a beacon of hope in the fight against economic sabotage.”

He emphasized that the Corps’ renewed strategy under Audi’s command has led to increased arrests and disruptions of illegal refining activities, thereby boosting oil production and government revenue.

“We commend the NSCDC under Dr. Audi for its relentless fight against crude oil theft. The Corps’ commitment to intelligence-driven operations and synergy with stakeholders is making a real impact,” Attah stated.

Another CSO leader, Juliet Johnson for Movement for New Nigeria applauded the Corps for its role in mitigating the environmental hazards caused by oil theft and illegal refining. She called for sustained government support to further strengthen the NSCDC’s efforts.

It would be recalled that Dr. Audi, while addressing NSCDC operatives in the region, urged them to remain professional and committed to their duty of protecting national assets. He assured them that the Corps would continue to prioritize their welfare and operational efficiency.