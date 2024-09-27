CSOs Urges Youth to Shun “Fearless Protests” on October 1, Opt for Dialogue

Civil Society Organization Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG) has cautioned young people against participating in the planned “Fearless Protests” scheduled for October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day.

Representing the coalitions, Comrade Caleb Ure Head of Strategy and Communication expressed concerns that the protests could turn violent, resulting in harm to innocent citizens and damage to public property.

“We understand the frustrations and grievances of Nigerian youth, but protest is not the solution,” . said. “We urge our young people to explore alternative, peaceful means of expressing their views and demanding change.”

The #FearlessInOctober protests are organized by the #EndBadGovernance movement, which has been critical of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

However, the civil society organization said it believes that dialogue and engagement with stakeholders are more effective ways to achieve meaningful change.

“We encourage Nigerian youth to engage in constructive conversations with policymakers, community leaders, and other stakeholders to address the country’s challenges,” Ure added.

The October 1 protests have sparked concerns among security agencies, with the police and other law enforcement bodies pledging to maintain law and order.

“Nigerians are advised to remain calm and peaceful, prioritizing national unity and stability on the country’s 64th Independence Day,” he said

