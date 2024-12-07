Danfulani’s appointment excites Arewa youths, warns against saboteurs

The Arewa Youth Development Ambassadors [AYDA] say it received the news of the appointment of Mr. Yazid Danfulani by President Bola Tinubu as the Executive Secretary, Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative with great excitement

AYDA, however, said that any attempt to sabotage the appointment, as been speculated, would be resisted by the youth.

The AYDA, led by Mr Abubakar Abubakar, said in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

He commended the appointment of Danfulani, a staunch supporter of Tinubu, as the executive secretary of the agency.

According to him, Dandulani was a great mobiliser who did quite a lot for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s campaign in the Northwest and even beyond.

“Aside from using his influence to galvanise massive youth support, he ensured a total victory for the party’s presidential candidate.”

“The group believes without an iota of a doubt that it is the best appointment that Mr. President has made in recent times, especially as a reward for the youth of Northern Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Danfulani was appointed by the president on December 6.

Abubakar described Dandulani as one of the foremost youth in Northern Nigeria with a great influence over countless youths and has deployed the same to mobilise massive support for the president.

He said that any attempt to sabotage the appointment by any unscrupulous element would be resisted by the youth.

Abubakar said Danfulani was appointed by Mr. President on December 6, and someone is trying to shortchange him by bringing on board someone that has not done anything.

He called on the president to remain steadfast with his core loyalists and never to allow enemies of the youth to derail his agenda for the younger generation.