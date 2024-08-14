Connect with us

Dangote: We Did Not Fix ₦600 Per Litre For Petrol Price

The denial comes following reports by some publications, that the refinery was in talks with oil marketers, and that petrol may sell for as low as ₦600 per litre.

The management of the Dangote Refinery has dismissed reports of a fixed petrol price of ₦600/litre, calling them “speculative announcements” with no basis.

This was contained in a statement signed on Tuesday by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina.

The company, however, emphasised that it has not partnered with the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), and will communicate through official channels.

It states, “Our attention has been drawn to headlines announcing “Marketers Project N600/litre for Dangote Petrol” published in Punch Newspapers on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

“We would like to clarify that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) is not our business partner yet.

He further said, We have never discussed the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) with them, and they have no mandate or authority to speak for us, either for good or with hidden transcript.

“We urge the public to desist from such speculative announcements. We have our official channels through which we make our views known to our stakeholders.”

In this article:
