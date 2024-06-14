Darius Ishaku Congratulates World Trade DG @70

The Former governor of Taraba State , Arch. Darius Ishaku facilitates with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iwela on her 70th birthday.

Ishaku in a press statement signed by his Media Aide, A. A. Mshelia described the Director General of the World trade Organization as a friend and sister.

“I felicitate with my friend and sister Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iwela, on her 70th birthday, who is also the Director General of World Trade Organization”.

“I pray on this day, may your spirit be enriched in light and hope for many prosperous years ahead in good health, as you continue to serve God and humanity. God bless you.”