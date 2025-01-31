Connect with us

Death Penalty Abolition: Nigerians Will Decide – Kalu

Published

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has stated that the decision to abolish the death penalty in Nigeria ultimately lies with its citizens.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Death Penalty Project, led by officials from the British High Commission in Abuja on Thursday, Kalu emphasized the importance of stakeholder engagement and public debate on the matter.

He noted that over 130 countries have abolished the death penalty either in law or practice, reflecting a global shift towards rehabilitation and restorative justice.

Kalu highlighted that Nigeria’s legal framework currently prescribes capital punishment for offenses such as murder, armed robbery, and treason. He acknowledged concerns raised by the high number of death row inmates, underscoring the need for reform in the criminal justice system.

Although there is no bill presently before the House on the issue, Kalu revealed that the Constitution Review Committee, which he chairs, is exploring the matter. He hinted at the possibility of presenting a bill for debate and public input.

“There is an international trend toward the abolition of the death penalty, with growing support for a global moratorium on executions,” Kalu said. “We are considering presenting this matter before the parliament to gauge whether it aligns with the needs of our society. Public hearings will ensure that citizens can contribute to this important discussion.”

He assured that any reform would aim to balance justice with human rights, emphasizing the need for fairness and proportionality in the justice system.

Saul Lehrfreund, Co-founder and Co-Executive Director of the Death Penalty Project, praised Nigeria’s willingness to engage in discussions on the matter. He highlighted Zimbabwe’s recent abolition of the death penalty and expressed hope for similar progress in Nigeria.

“We believe dialogue and collaboration are crucial in rethinking the use of the death penalty. We are here to share our experience and explore how the Constitution can be amended to support such reforms,” Lehrfreund stated.

Kalu reiterated that the discussions are not intended to downplay the gravity of capital offenses but to ensure that Nigeria’s justice system remains fair and aligned with international best practices.

____

In this article:,
