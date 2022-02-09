Defection: APC Hails Court’s Ruling Affirming Matawalle as Zamfara Governor

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed Monday’s Federal High Court judgement affirming Muhammad Bello Matawalle as the Governor of Zamfara State, Leadership reports.

A statement signed by the national secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, on Tuesday, said the ruling party commended the Judiciary for defending the Constitution and Matawalle’s mandate.

“On behalf of the National Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, the Party hails the Judiciary for again defending the Constitution and the popular mandate of Alh. Bello Muhammad Matawalle as the Governor of Zamfara State.

A Federal High Court in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, had on Monday dismissed the suit challenging Matawalle’s governorship of Zamfara State upon his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, saying the whole case was “devoid of merit”.

“Based on Monday’s judgement, the Honourable Court held that there is no provision in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which states that a Governor will lose his seat whenever he defects to another Party other than the political party upon which he was elected.

“That Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle has the right to assembly and association with respect to joining or belonging to a political party. In exercise of his right of freedom of association guaranteed under section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), he can defect to any party of his choice and still maintain his seat as the Governor of Zamfara State.

“The APC congratulates Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle on his affirmation by the High Court. The development will undoubtedly buoy Governor Matawalle’s administration to continue implementing the many socio-economic development plans for Zamfara State as well as contribute towards efforts to tackle security challenges in the North West,” Akpanudoedehe stated.

