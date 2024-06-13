Democracy At 25: Group Lauds Governor Fubara For His Outstanding Contributions

A group under the auspices of the Ijaw Development Vanguard (IDV), on Wednesday, in Abuja, hailed the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, for his outstanding contributions to Nigerians democracy and the development of Rivers State.

The group in a statement marking 25 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria, signed by it’s President, Comrade Sylva Mark Goodman, commended Governor Fubara for contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s democracy by providing dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers State and Nigerians living or visiting Rivers State.

The Ijaw group hailed Fubara’s giant strides in the area of critical infrastructure, health, education, empowerment, amongst others, which has deepened the belief of Rivers people in democracy.

IDV also described Governor Fubara as an asset to Nigeria’s democracy for his distinctive style of politicking.

“Fubara’s style of politics is rare in this part of the world. Despite the huge distraction from the enemies of Rivers State, Governor Fubara has conducted himself in a peaceful and lawful manner to ensure peace in Rivers State.

” Fubara deserves our commendation for not allowing his detractors deter him from providing the dividends of democracy to the good people of Rivers State.

“Since Governor Fubara has not let Rivers people down, we are standing by him,for he is an asset to Nigeria’s democracy with his distinctive style of politicking,” the group said.

Comrade Goodman restated the importance of placing Nigeria’s democracy in the hands of people like Fubara, who have shown uncommon democratic qualities.

” For our democracy to continue to grow, we must place the protection and defence of our democracy in the hands of people like Fubara, men and women who have proven their leadership qualities in various capacities over time, so that they can nurture it and we can continually enjoy the dividends of democracy in Nigeria.”

IDV also praised Chief M.K.O Abiola and everyone who paid the price for Nigeria’s democracy, describing them as the heroes of our democracy.

