Deputy Speaker Kalu leads dignitaries, alumni to UNICAL’s 50th anniversary celebration

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjain Kalu, CON, will lead dignitaries and alumni to the University of Calabar’s 50th anniversary celebration scheduled to be held on March 20, 2025.

The Deputy Speaker will deliver the 50th Anniversary/Convocation Lecture on the topic “Our Gown in Town and In Cyberspace: Sustainable and Human-Centered Education. The Mandate of Our Universities 2025 – 2075.”

Kalu, a worthy alumnus of the University of Calabar, has been recognised for his outstanding contributions to the institution and the nation.

His classmates from the Class of 1998, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar, nicknamed “The Golden Ones,” will be attending the lecture in solidarity with him.

During his time at the university, Kalu served in various capacities, including Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Inner Temple Chambers of the Faculty of Law and Secretary-General of the Electoral Council of the Faculty of Law.

His leadership skills and dedication to the university community have earned him numerous awards, including “The Most Distinguished Alumnus of the Faculty” and “Most Distinguished Ambassador.”

Kalu’s rise to prominence has not altered his core values, and he has maintained strong ties with his alma mater and fellow alumni.

The University of Calabar’s 50th-anniversary celebration will feature a series of events, including an Alumni Walk, a football match, and a dinner.

Kalu will also inspect the site for the Benjamin Okezie Kalu Convocation Arena, a project he will bequeath to the university.