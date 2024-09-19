Disquiet in Edo as INEC deploys 5 RECs from APC-controlled states for governorship election

Concerns have escalated ahead of the Edo State governorship election, scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024, following revelations that five of the six Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) and staff assigned to oversee the poll are from states governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The states include Nassarawa, Yobe, Kaduna, Ebonyi, and Ondo, raising suspicions among opposition parties and civil society groups that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may be compromised in favour of the APC.

The assignment of RECs from these predominantly APC-controlled states has triggered widespread suspicion, from the opposition Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which views the composition as part of a larger scheme to manipulate the outcome of the election in favour of the APC’s candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Political analysts and stakeholders have raised concerns that the RECs, due to their previous affiliations or current postings, could have a biased loyalty toward the ruling APC government.

Some within the opposition allege that the placement of these commissioners is a calculated move to influence election results, citing that RECs from APC strongholds could act in line with the interests of their home states.

An opposition member, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, stated:

“This cannot be a coincidence. INEC is supposed to be an independent body, but the deployment of commissioners from APC states raises red flags.

“We have credible information that some of these officials are closely connected to the ruling party, and we are concerned they will not be neutral in this election. We have seen this playbook before.”

The Labour Party has been especially vocal about the situation, calling for immediate action and demanding transparency from INEC regarding the selection of these commissioners.

In a recent press conference, a senior Labour Party official accused INEC of orchestrating a “hidden agenda” to tilt the election in the APC’s favour.

“Edo cannot be a testing ground for dirty politics. This is a clear ploy to rig the election by planting REC officials who are sympathetic to the APC.

“How do you explain five out of six RECs being from APC states? This is unacceptable, and we are calling for immediate change before the election,” the official said.

The forthcoming governorship election in Edo is being closely watched due to the high stakes involved.

Historically, Edo elections have been fiercely contested, with allegations of manipulation, voter suppression, and electoral fraud often tainting the process.

Deploying RECs from politically aligned states has added fuel to fears of potential bias.

A civil society group, the Electoral Transparency for Nigeria (ETN), has also raised the alarm, stating that this situation threatens the credibility of the electoral process.

Dr. Adaku Ibeku, the head of ETN, expressed dismay at the imbalance in REC assignments.

Her words: “Elections are a crucial aspect of our democracy, and the neutrality of INEC is paramount. The fact that five out of six RECs are from APC-governed states is alarming.

“It sends the wrong message to voters about the integrity of the election. INEC must address this concern urgently to ensure public confidence.”

As the September 21 election date approaches, all eyes are on INEC and its handling of the allegations.

It remains to be seen whether the commission will take steps to reassure the electorate or continue with its current REC assignments.