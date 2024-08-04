Doguwa Fires Back at Abdulmumini, Calls Kwankwaso ‘Grandfather of Insults’

Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) and leader of the Northern Caucus, has responded to Rep Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa’s warning against insulting former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

In a statement, Doguwa described Kwankwaso as the “grandfather of insults” and said he respects him despite their political differences.

He stated that Kwankwaso’s denigrating comments about the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership triggered his cautioning.

“I have been in the House of Representatives since Jibrin was in school. I, therefore, expect him to respect me the way he wants me to respect his godfather, Kwankwaso,” Doguwa said.

“That Hon. Jibrin was never my mate and cannot match my sterling legislative experience, which dwarfs his in all forms.”

Doguwa also urged Kwankwaso to respect other leaders and stop inciting youths into taking the law into their own hands.

He recalled a viral video where Kwankwaso abused APC leaders in Kano state, calling them “Banzaye” (stupid people).

“It was based on that; I responded by calling him to order,” Doguwa said.

“I won elections to the House of Representatives seven times – polls starting from July 1992 when Professor Humphrey Nwosu was the chief electoral umpire.

“My constituents, by the Grace of Allah SWT, have continued to vote for me overwhelmingly to represent them, and by His grace, I have not disappointed them, and I won’t, Insha Allah.”

Doguwa expressed confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and urged Nigerians to exercise patience and give him sustained support.

“President Tinubu-led administration is working hard and will continue to do its very best to discharge its democratic duties for the benefit of all Nigerians,” he said.