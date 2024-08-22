DSS Launches Sting Operation Targeting PDP Chieftains in Edo Ahead of Governorship Election

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly commenced a sting operation targeting key members, supporters, and sympathizers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the Edo state governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024.

The operation is believed to be aimed at weakening the PDP and giving the All Progressives Congress (APC) an advantage in the upcoming election.

Sources close to the State House have disclosed that the sting operation was initiated following a meeting between DSS Director General Yusuf Magaji Bichi and the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila.

According to these sources, Bichi was given a “marching order” by Gbajabiamila to commence the operation, with the specific objective of tilting the political balance in favour of the APC.

“The DSS boss was instructed to ensure that the PDP’s influence in Edo State is reduced ahead of the election,” said a source familiar with the meeting.

“This is part of a strategy to secure victory for the APC candidate in the forthcoming governorship election,” he added.

Since the operation began, DSS operatives have reportedly been conducting raids across various parts of Edo State, rounding up PDP chieftains, supporters, and sympathizers.

Those detained have been transported to Abuja, with plans to release them only after the election has concluded, sources say.

“This is an attempt to intimidate and weaken the PDP in Edo,” said a high-ranking PDP official who requested anonymity due to security concerns.

“Our members are being targeted unjustly, and this is a direct attack on democracy,” he lamented.

The operations have sparked widespread concern among political observers and human rights advocates, who fear that the actions of the DSS could undermine the integrity of the electoral process in Edo State.

As the election date draws closer, the political atmosphere in Edo remains tense, with fears that the DSS operation could escalate tensions and lead to further unrest.