Economic Hardship: AUG Foundation Donates Food Items, Cash To 100 Vulnerable Households In Zamfara

An NGO, AUG Foundation for Orphans and Less Privileged has donated bags of rice and cash to 100 vulnerable households in Zamfara.

The Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello who presented the donation to the beneficiaries in Gusau on Monday on behalf of the foundation described the gesture as commendable.

The foundation was a charity organization established by a popular Philanthropist in the state, Abdulhafiz Umar-Barau to assist orphans and vulnerable persons.

The emir also presented special cash assistance of N130,000 and N100,000 respectively to Malam Yusuf Maihula and Sani Lawal who are suffering from health challenges to take care of their medical bills.

Another beneficiary Malam Muhammad also received cash assistance of N100,000.

Another group of three female-headed households also received cash assistance of N100,000.

The Emir of Gusau said: “I am happy to present this assistance to our people on behalf of this foundation”.

“This is timely considering the current economic hardship faced by people, especially at low-income levels.

“We appreciate this kind of intervention, especially to the vulnerable households, who need urgent financial support”, emir said.

“We believe the gesture will provide succour to the beneficiaries,” he added.

The traditional ruler called on well-meaning individuals to emulate the good gesture of the philanthropist and founder of the foundation to reach out to vulnerable families.

Earlier, an official of the foundation, Abdul Bala-Gusau said the gesture is aimed at providing succour to the beneficiaries, considering the current economic hardship faced by Nigerians.

He said that a total of 100 beneficiaries comprising vulnerable male and female households were selected for the assistance.

He said each beneficiary received a 45 kg bag of rice and cash assistance of N5,000

One of the beneficiaries, Malam Luba Dambo commended the foundation for the gesture.

She said the gesture would reduce their suffering due the economic hardship.

Abdul Bala-Gusau also revealed that in addition to the gesture, the foundation also offered urgent assistance to the following vulnerable persons individually.

Talatu Inno Doya received 1 bag of rice 1 cartoon of spaghetti and cash assistance of N50,000.

A vulnerable household-headed woman was given a bag of rice, a cartoon of Marconi and Indomie as well as cash of N30,000.

A widow with 8 orphans, Lubabatu Abubakar received one bag of rice, two cartoons of spaghetti and N30,000 cash assistance.

Also, another beneficiary, a widow Halima Sani received a bag of rice, two cartoons of spaghetti and N30,000 cash assistance.

The foundation also delivered urgent assistance to two windows with orphaned children.

Each of the widows received a 25kg bag of rice, 1 cartoon of Macroni and N10,000.

Another vulnerable woman received cash assistance of N100,000 from the foundation.

Also, a beneficiary, Lawali Gidan Gabi who was displaced from his village by bandits’ activities received a bag of 25kg of rice, two cartoons of spaghetti and 1 cartoon of Macroni with cash assistance of N25,000.

A widow was given cash assistance of N80,000 through the district head of Tudun Wada.

The foundation also donated food items to Malam Danhajiya Sani a victim of the bandits’ attack including 25kg of rice, 1 carton of Macroni and N30,000 cash assistance.

He added that the foundation builds houses for many vulnerable households and less privileged families.