Edo 2024: APC bribes smaller party candidates with N1.6 billion to endorse Okpebholo ahead of guber poll

As the September 21, 2024, Edo governorship election draws near, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has engaged in a massive bribery scheme to bolster the faltering public image of their candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

According to reliable sources, the APC has allegedly earmarked a staggering N1.6 billion to bribe at least 12 governorship candidates from smaller political parties, persuading them to decamp to the APC or “step down” in support of Okpebholo.

The alleged move is part of a strategy to promote the false narrative that Okpebholo is enjoying widespread popularity across Edo State, despite mounting criticism and backlash from the public over his controversial campaign.

According to a high-ranking official within one of the smaller political parties, who chose to remain anonymous, the APC has been actively contacting candidates with promises of large sums of money.

“We’ve been hearing whispers about it for weeks, but now it’s clear. They want to create the illusion that their candidate is popular, even though he isn’t. They are offering N1.6 billion collectively to smaller party candidates to step down 48 hours before the election,” the source disclosed.

By convincing them to abandon their campaigns and publicly declare their support for Okpebholo, the APC hopes to sway undecided voters and create a bandwagon effect.

“They are trying to paint the picture that the entire state is rallying behind Okpebholo when in reality, people are tired of the APC’s antics,” the source continued.

Several candidates from smaller parties have reportedly been approached with bribes.

One candidate, speaking anonymously, confirmed receiving an offer but refused to accept it.

“They offered me a significant amount to step down and endorse Okpebholo. I rejected it because I couldn’t sell out my supporters for money. This election is about the future of Edo State, not my gain,” the candidate explained.

Political analysts suggest that the APC’s alleged desperation stems from the party’s growing awareness of Okpebholo’s unpopularity.

His candidacy has been marred by gaffes, including a recent incident where his convoy was involved in a fatal accident, which has left many Edo voters questioning his suitability for the governorship.

“The APC knows they are losing ground. This bribery attempt is a last-ditch effort to salvage their campaign,” said an analyst familiar with Edo’s political landscape.

The alleged N1.6 billion bribery fund has raised questions about where the money is coming from, particularly given the ongoing economic challenges facing the country.

Critics have accused the APC of diverting public funds for their electoral ambitions.

“We are looking at a situation where public resources meant for the people are being used to finance a political candidate who cannot stand on his own merit,” said a civil society leader who has been tracking political spending in the state.

Calls for financial transparency and accountability have grown louder in the wake of these revelations.

“This is not the first time we’ve heard of politicians using illegal funds to sway elections, but the scale of this operation is alarming. INEC needs to take these allegations seriously and investigate the source of the APC’s funding,” the leader added.

Meanwhile, Edo State residents have begun to express their displeasure with the APC’s alleged actions.

One voter from Uromi said, “They think they can buy us, but we’re not interested in their money. We want leaders who will fix our roads, provide jobs, and improve healthcare. Okpebholo and his team can offer all the money they want, but it won’t change how we vote.”

Another voter from Benin City said, “It’s clear that they are desperate. If they were confident in their candidate, they wouldn’t need to bribe other parties to make him look popular. This is a sign that they know they are going to lose.”