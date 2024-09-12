Edo 2024: “Deal with Obaseki” – Wike gives marching orders to Edo police commissioner and ex-classmate, Edwin-Iwo

Fresh allegations have emerged concerning the involvement of Edo State Commissioner of Police, Nemi Edwin-Iwo, in a political scheme orchestrated by Nyesom Wike, former Rivers State governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to credible sources, Wike played a pivotal role in the deployment of Edwin-Iwo to Edo State, with specific instructions to target Governor Godwin Obaseki, a fellow member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the run-up to the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Sources within political circles revealed that Nemi Edwin-Iwo, now Commissioner of Police in Edo State, was a classmate of Nyesom Wike during their university days.

This longstanding relationship is believed to have been a major factor in Edwin-Iwo’s recent deployment to Edo. Wike, appointed Minister of the FCT by President Bola Tinubu, has allegedly been using his newfound influence to sway political outcomes in key states, including Edo.

“Wike and Edwin-Iwo have a close bond that goes way back. It is no coincidence that Edwin-Iwo was transferred to Edo State just before the governorship election.

“Wike has been pulling strings at the federal level, and part of the plan is to use Edwin-Iwo to ‘deal with Obaseki’ and weaken the PDP’s chances,” a source familiar with the matter disclosed.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who has been a prominent figure in the PDP since defecting from the APC in 2020, has reportedly been on the receiving end of this orchestrated campaign.

Despite being in the same party as Wike, Obaseki’s relationship with the former Rivers governor has soured over the years, leading Wike to openly support the APC’s candidate for the Edo governorship election, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

A senior police officer, speaking under anonymity, confirmed that specific directives were given to Edwin-Iwo upon his deployment to Edo.

“There were clear instructions from Wike to ‘deal with Obaseki.’ The plan is to use the police force in the state to create a hostile environment for the governor and his supporters while ensuring that APC activities go unchallenged,” the officer stated.

This strategy, according to sources, involves using the state’s security forces to clamp down on key PDP figures, disrupt campaign activities, and provide tacit support for the APC in critical areas.

The overarching goal, they say, is to ensure that the APC emerges victorious in the election by leveraging both political and security forces in the state.

Since he was appointed FCT Minister by President Tinubu, Wike has become increasingly estranged from the PDP.

Despite still being a PDP member, Wike’s actions have raised eyebrows within the party, particularly his consistent support for the APC.

He has been accused of engaging in several anti-party activities, which have prompted discussions about possible disciplinary measures within the PDP.

Political observers note that Wike’s alignment with the APC became more pronounced after his appointment to the FCT.

His backing of the APC’s gubernatorial candidate in Edo is viewed as part of an agenda to undermine Governor Obaseki’s influence and reestablish his political relevance on the national stage.

“Wike has become a thorn in the side of the PDP. His anti-party activities have been numerous since he became FCT Minister.

“By supporting the APC in Edo and deploying Edwin-Iwo to further his agenda, he is showing that he’s no longer loyal to the PDP,” political analyst, Dr. Cyril Amaefule, noted.

Meanwhile, as the Edo State gubernatorial election draws closer, concerns over the fairness of the electoral process are mounting.

The alleged involvement of the police commissioner in a politically motivated scheme has prompted fears that the election may be compromised.

Several civil society groups and election observers have called for vigilance and transparency to ensure that the election is free and fair.

Following these revelations, calls for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Edwin-Iwo’s deployment have intensified.