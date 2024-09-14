Edo 2024: Oshiomhole becomes desperate, goes spiritual ahead of governorship election

Ahead of the highly anticipated Edo State governorship election on September 21, 2024, multiple sources have revealed that former Edo State governor and senator representing Edo North in the Senate, Adams Oshiomhole, has allegedly resorted to the services of marabouts and spiritualists in his increasingly desperate bid to secure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshiomhole has reportedly taken unconventional measures to ensure his party’s candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, wins the governorship race.

According to credible sources, the former governor has imported marabouts from several West African countries and summoned Mallams within Edo North to offer prayers in the APC’s favour.

“He imported some from West Africa and assembled all the Mallams in Edo North to pray for him. He paid huge sums of money to them,” a source close to the matter revealed.

The practice of using marabouts, widely known for their purported spiritual prowess, is a strategy that has been employed by politicians in various parts of Africa.

“Oshiomhole has always been a tactical politician, but this time he’s leaving nothing to chance. He knows the stakes are high, and the APC’s chances in this election are slim due to the unpopularity of their candidate. The pressure has pushed him to try everything, even spiritual means,” another insider noted.

The former governor’s political influence has been waning in recent months, particularly after his public fallout with the APC’s leadership and internal struggles within the party.

His aggressive support for Okpebholo has drawn scrutiny, especially after Okpebholo’s controversial statement about “bringing insecurity” to Edo State, which was privately criticized by Oshiomhole himself, calling him an “embarrassing illiterate.”

Despite their differences, Oshiomhole appears determined to deliver victory for his party at all costs.

A member of the Labour Party (LP), who asked to remain anonymous, expressed dismay: “Is this the level our politics has reached? That a former governor and current senator is engaging in such practices is a disgrace. It’s an indication that he’s panicking because he knows the people of Edo have rejected the APC.”

“The Edo governorship election is critical, and this kind of behaviour only threatens the sanctity of our democracy.

“If the electorate sees that their leaders are relying on dubious means to secure power, it could lead to apathy and disillusionment with the entire process,” a spokesperson for the civil society group, Edo for Democracy Now, said.

For Oshiomhole, the stakes in this election are personal as much as they are political.

A loss for the APC in Edo would further weaken his influence in the state and within the party nationally, especially given the friction between him and other high-ranking APC leaders.

“His fallout with Tinubu over the governorship candidate has left Oshiomhole isolated.

“He is not the kingmaker he once was, and this election is his attempt to regain control. It’s clear he’s pulling out all the stops, but the use of marabouts and occult practices could backfire on him if the public perceives this as a sign of desperation,” political analyst, Johnson Iredia wrote on X.

Despite his efforts, Oshiomhole faces formidable opposition. Asue Ighodalo, the PDP’s candidate, has been gaining popularity, and even market women associations have defied pressure from the APC, pledging to support Ighodalo.

Meanwhile, divisions within the APC, fueled by Oshiomhole’s strained relationship with key party figures, have further complicated his efforts to unify the party behind Okpebholo.