Edo Elders Condemn Insults Against Oba of Benin by Labour Party Supporters

A coalition of civil society organizations in Edo State has strongly condemned the “unwarranted barrage of insults and abuses” being directed at the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare II, by supporters of the Labour Party and its gubernatorial candidate, Olumide Akpata.

The coalition, which operates under the umbrella of the Edo Socio-Cultural Advancement and Good Governance Initiative, expressed shock and disappointment at what it described as a “childish, unwarranted and unacceptable behavior” of some Labour Party supporters across various social media platforms.

In a press statement made available to journalists , the coalition’s spokesman, Comrade Melvin Irabor, said the Oba was not out of place in correcting Akpata’s claim to be the “son of the Palace.”

“Our Oba was not out of place in correcting the erroneous remarks and insinuations by the Labour Party Candidate, Barr. Olumide Akpata, for claiming to be the ‘Son of the Palace’,” Irabor said.

The coalition noted that it was inundated with a “barrage of abuses” on the revered Oba of Benin by Akpata’s supporters on platforms such as Sahara Reporters, Nairaland Forum, Twitter, and Facebook.

Irabor read out some of the “disappointing comments,” including one by a user named Richard Wilson, who described the Oba as a “useless ruler,” and another by Evang. Paschal Chidiebere, who suggested that the Oba would have “warmly received” Akpata if he had brought “money full of ‘Ghana must go.'”

The coalition emphasized that the Oba of Benin, as the “mouthpiece of the gods and the revered royal father of the kingdom,” has a responsibility to stay apolitical and correct any candidate making “erroneous remarks and insinuations.”

“Every candidate contesting in this election has the support and blessings of our Oba. He is the father of all and he wishes every one of them well,” Irabor stated.

The coalition warned the Labour Party supporters to desist from hurling insults on the Oba, stating that such actions would be considered an “affront on the palace.” It called on all political parties to conduct their campaigns in a “democratic manner and keep the campaign, issues-based.”