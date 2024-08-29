Edo Election: Akpata Allegedly Strikes Deal with APC to Sabotage PDP’s Governorship Candidate

Despite repeated denials, it has emerged that Barr. Olumide Akpata, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has reportedly entered into an agreement with the All Progressives Congress (APC) aimed at undermining the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo, in the upcoming Edo State governorship election.

According to inside sources, Akpata has secured a deal worth approximately N1 billion, along with a promise of a Senatorial ticket for the next general election to represent Edo South.

Akpata is said to be scheduled to travel to Abuja next week to finalize the agreement with the APC.

The arrangement, reportedly facilitated by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, will involve the formal signing of documents that seal Akpata’s role as a spoiler in the electoral contest.

The funds, according to sources, were handed over to APC stalwart Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who is responsible for disbursing the money to Akpata.

This development has sparked outrage among Labour Party (LP) youth and supporters, who feel betrayed by Akpata’s actions. Many see this as a blatant act of self-interest, especially given Akpata’s previous denials of any such negotiations.

“Akpata has sold Peter Obi and all of us in the Labour Party for his own personal gain,” a disillusioned LP supporter lamented.

Meanwhile, Ize-Iyamu and Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu are reportedly being lauded within APC circles for their strategic move to enlist Akpata’s help.

The collaboration is viewed as a masterstroke that could significantly weaken PDP’s chances in the election and bolster the prospects of APC’s candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Earlier reports had surfaced a few weeks ago, alleging that Akpata had met with Vice President Kashim Shettima in Abuja to negotiate the transfer of Edo State LP voters to the APC. At the time, Akpata vehemently denied the allegations.

However, this latest development suggests that the meeting may indeed have been part of a strategy to secure his political future at the expense of his party and its supporters.

Political experts say the alleged agreement between Akpata and the APC adds another layer of complexity to an already contentious race.