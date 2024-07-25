Edo election: APC appoints famous militant accused of murder during 2015 polls as campaign council member

There is currently outrage among residents of Edo state as the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a known militant and thug, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree as a member of the party’s campaign council.

Flag-Amachree, who is a chieftain of the APC, faced murder charges before Justice Joy Akpughunum over incidents that happened in the 2015 general elections in Buguma, Rivers state.

Flag-Amachree faced similar charges of a 4-count charge of murder and attempted murder before Justice Chiwendu Nworgu of the State High Court.

Insiders say the Rivers-born politician was deliberately brought into the fray by the APC to destabilize Edo state during the elections.

A letter appointing Flag-Amachree into the APC campaign council and signed by the party’s national organizing secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu read:

”Your appointment into the council is in recognition of your expressed commitment to our great party and your impressive political pedigree over the years.

”As a member of the Edo state NGCC, you are expected to bring your experience to and bear your years of experience in political campaigns and elections, including the substances of your personality to secure victory for our party’s candidate.”

A PDP chieftain who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: ”The appointment of Amachree shows that the APC is not ready for a free and fair election.

”This is a man charged to court for killing people during the 2015 elections. He has been drafted into the campaign council by his friend, Nyesom Wike, to cause mayhem in the forthcoming election.

”Edo people must resist an attempt by the APC to bring in a militant into the state to destabilize our land.”

Meanwhile, there are indications that some concerned citizens of the state are preparing to petition the Edo Commissioner of Police to ensure Amachree is not allowed in the state during the elections, due to his history of violence.

