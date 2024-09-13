Edo election: APC chieftains desperate to win guber poll over plans to commence illegal mining activities – Sources reveal

As the countdown to the Edo State governorship election on September 21, 2024, continues, disturbing revelations have emerged suggesting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and top police officials are plotting to destabilize the state to secure their vested interests in illegal mining activities.

Senior insiders have revealed that the push to control the state is not merely political but driven by the discovery of untapped solid mineral resources, particularly in Edo North Senatorial District.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, is said to be in cahoots with powerful APC figures to ensure the party’s victory, allegedly laying the groundwork for illegal mining operations in the region.

Edo North, particularly Etsako West and Owan West local government areas, is home to significant deposits of solid minerals, including limestone, gold, granite, and marble.

The resources have long been coveted by both local and foreign interests, who see enormous financial potential.

However, large-scale legal mining operations have not yet fully taken off, with some elements within the APC reportedly eager to bypass legal channels and engage in illegal mining.

A senior source familiar with the plan disclosed: “The interest in Edo is not just about the governorship or control of the state; it’s about the wealth that lies underground.

“There are untapped minerals in Edo North, and certain APC politicians want to take full control to exploit them illegally.

“They know a free and fair election might not favour their candidate, so they are willing to do anything to win, including destabilizing the state.”

The involvement of IGP Kayode Egbetokun in the plot has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the security apparatus in the state.

The Inspector General is accused of orchestrating a security crackdown on opposition elements and deploying officers loyal to APC interests in a bid to suppress dissent and intimidate voters.

This move, insiders allege, is part of a broader strategy to ensure the APC gains control of the state’s resources.

“IGP Egbetokun is not neutral in this election,” a police officer, speaking anonymously, revealed.

“He is working closely with APC figures to ensure their victory. The plan is to destabilize areas that are strongholds of the opposition, create chaos, and manipulate the outcome.

“Once the APC is in power, they will have a free hand to engage in illegal mining without interference from the state government,” he added.

At the centre of the alleged plot is former Edo State governor and current senator, Adams Oshiomhole, whose senatorial district, Edo North, is the epicenter of the mineral deposits.

Oshiomhole is said to have stakes in ensuring that the APC wins the governorship election to protect his personal and political interests.

According to sources, the mineral-rich areas around Etsako West and Owan West are particularly attractive for illegal mining ventures.

“Oshiomhole knows what is at stake,” a political analyst familiar with the situation stated.

He further stated: “The mineral wealth in Edo North has been under the radar for years, and there are powerful figures who want to exploit it without going through proper legal processes.

“With APC in control of the state, they can have their way. Oshiomhole has been working behind the scenes to ensure that his allies in the APC secure the governorship, even if it means destabilizing the state.”

The pressure to win the governorship election has led to increasing tensions in Edo State, with multiple reports of APC leaders resorting to violent tactics and vote manipulation.

Political observers have noted the growing presence of thugs in key areas, allegedly hired by APC operatives to disrupt the election process.

One INEC official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, revealed: “There’s a lot of money being poured into this election. APC leaders are pulling out all the stops to win.”

Meanwhile, there are increasing calls for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the alleged bribes being offered to INEC officials, as well as the potential misuse of police forces to rig the election.

Whether or not INEC and law enforcement will rise to the occasion remains to be seen.