Edo election: APC chieftains express concern over Okpebholo’s alliance with disbanded thugs ahead of polls

As the Edo State governorship election draws closer, prominent chieftains within the All Progressives Congress (APC) have raised alarms over reports that the party’s candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has reached an agreement to reintegrate violent thugs previously expelled from the party.

The move, which is allegedly part of Okpebholo’s strategy to secure victory in the forthcoming election, has sparked significant concern among APC leaders who fear it could drag the state back into an era of violence and lawlessness.

Party insiders, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, have revealed that Okpebholo’s recent association with controversial figures such as Tony Kabaka, a known enforcer with a history of political thuggery, and former chairmen of the disbanded Community Development Associations (CDAs), is seen as a troubling sign.

The individuals were previously driven out of the party during the efforts to rid Edo State of violent and criminal elements that once held sway.

One concerned APC official said, “It is deeply worrying that Senator Okpebholo is aligning himself with figures like Tony Kabaka and the former CDA chairmen. These are people who were synonymous with violence and unrest in our state.

“The mere fact that he is now in bed with them suggests that he is willing to revert to the dark days when Edo was under siege by thugs and cultists.

“We have worked tirelessly over the past eight years to restore peace and stability to our state. Under Governor Godwin Obaseki, we saw a decisive crackdown on these elements, leading to the disbandment of the CDAs, notorious for their violent activities and illegal taxation.

“We cannot afford to undo all that progress by allowing Okpebholo to bring these people back into the fold.”

The chieftains’ concerns are not unfounded. The CDAs, which were officially outlawed by the Obaseki administration, had long been a thorn in the side of Edo residents, engaging in violent land-grabbing and other criminal activities that destabilized communities across the state.

Tony Kabaka, a former CDA leader, became a symbol of the lawlessness that plagued Edo during that period. His re-emergence on the political scene has raised red flags among those who remember the past.

Another APC leader warned that Okpebholo’s actions could lead to a fracture within the party, as many members are reluctant to support a candidate who appears to be embracing the elements they fought to expel.

“There is growing discontent among the party ranks. Many of us are reconsidering our support for Senator Okpebholo because we cannot, in good conscience, be part of any effort that threatens the peace we have enjoyed in the last eight years,” the leader stated.

The APC chieftains are reportedly considering various options, including withdrawing their support for Okpebholo.

“If it becomes clear that Okpebholo is intent on bringing back these violent thugs, we will have no choice but to distance ourselves from his campaign.

“The peace and security of Edo State are paramount, and we cannot allow any candidate, regardless of party affiliation, to jeopardize that,” said one senior party member.

The developments have cast a shadow over the APC’s campaign in Edo, with some party faithful expressing fears that Okpebholo’s actions could alienate voters who have come to appreciate the relative calm that has prevailed in the state in recent years.

The possibility of a return to the “inglorious days” of violent political conduct is not one that many Edo residents are likely to welcome.

As the election date approaches, the pressure is mounting on Senator Okpebholo to clarify his stance and reassure both the party and the electorate that he is committed to maintaining the peace and order that has been hard-won in Edo State.

Failure to do so could not only cost him the support of his party but also the trust of the people he seeks to govern.