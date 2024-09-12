Edo election: APC chieftains express frustration as Oshiomhole overshadows Okpebholo during rallies

As the September 21, 2024, Edo governorship election draws near, tensions are brewing within the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the the conduct of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo State and the current senator representing Edo North Senatorial District.

The former APC national chairman has taken the spotlight during the party’s campaign rallies, leaving the party’s official governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, sidelined.

Oshiomhole, known for his fiery oratory and forceful personality, has become the de facto face of the APC’s campaign in Edo.

At every rally, it is Oshiomhole who commands the stage, delivers speeches, and engages the crowds, while Okpebholo, the candidate himself, stands in the background.

The situation unusual has led to growing frustration and division within the party, with many APC chieftains expressing anger at Oshiomhole’s overbearing presence.

A senior APC leader, speaking anonymously, revealed that the party is facing internal strife as a result of Oshiomhole’s dominance.

“This is supposed to be Monday Okpebholo’s campaign, not Adams Oshiomhole’s. Yet, every time we hold a rally, Oshiomhole is the one talking. Okpebholo just stands there, almost like he’s a mere spectator at his own event. It’s embarrassing,” the chieftain lamented.

The dominance of Oshiomhole has not only sidelined Okpebholo but has also led to accusations that the former governor is undermining the APC’s overall strategy.

Many party members are concerned that Oshiomhole’s speeches have focused less on the issues that matter to Edo voters and more on personal attacks.

His fiery rhetoric, often aimed at opposition figures and critics within the APC, has irked party officials who believe that his combative style is alienating potential voters rather than winning them over.

“Oshiomhole is not helping matters. Instead of focusing on the issues that will win this election, he’s out there throwing personal jabs at anyone who opposes him. This is not how we should be campaigning,” another party insider said.

He added: “Our candidate, Monday Okpebholo, should be the one leading the charge, speaking to the people, and telling them why they should vote for him. But Oshiomhole won’t let that happen.”

Oshiomhole’s refusal to relinquish control has deepened the cracks within the APC’s campaign team.

It is reported that several prominent party chieftains have already distanced themselves from the rallies, preferring to stay away rather than watch the campaign they helped build unravel before their eyes.

“Many of us have just stopped attending the rallies,” one aggrieved party member revealed.

“It’s clear that Oshiomhole is running the show. Why should we even bother being there if the real candidate is being silenced?” he queried.

The friction within the APC reached a boiling point when party officials tried to intervene, urging Oshiomhole to allow Okpebholo more space to address the electorate.

owever, Oshiomhole reportedly rebuffed the attempts, arguing that Okpebholo is not capable of expressing himself clearly and that it was his duty to “rescue” the campaign.

“Oshiomhole said that Okpebholo cannot express himself properly,” one party official recounted.

“He sees himself as the only one who can communicate with the people. But this is supposed to be Okpebholo’s race, not his. If Okpebholo cannot speak to the electorate, how can we expect people to vote for him?” he lamented.

This internal struggle has left Okpebholo in a difficult position. Despite being the APC’s official candidate, he has been largely relegated to a silent role in his own campaign.

The few occasions where he has attempted to address the public have reportedly been a disaster, further fueling Oshiomhole’s justification for taking over the campaign trail.

“Okpebholo barely speaks at the rallies, and when he does, it’s clear he’s not comfortable and makes mistakes consistently,” one observer noted.

“Oshiomhole knows this, and that’s why he’s taken control. But in doing so, he’s effectively erased Okpebholo from his own campaign,” he added.

Political analysts, however, say the consequences of Oshiomhole’s dominance could prove disastrous for the APC in the upcoming election.

The party is already facing a tough battle against a strong Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, who has gained significant ground by focusing on policy issues and connecting with the electorate.

Many within the APC fear that if the internal divisions are not resolved soon, the party risks losing the governorship race.

“Oshiomhole’s approach is causing more harm than good. We’re losing key supporters and chieftains because of the way he’s running this campaign.

“If this continues, we might end up handing the election to the PDP on a silver platter,” an APC chieftain wrote in one of the Whatsapp groups formed by the party before the elections.

Meanwhile, several prominent figures within the party, who had initially thrown their weight behind Okpebholo, have since withdrawn their support due to Oshiomhole’s overbearing influence.

Some have even gone as far as suggesting that the party would be better off without Oshiomhole on the campaign trail.

“At this point, Oshiomhole is more of a liability than an asset. We need to focus on unity, on addressing the real issues that matter to Edo voters.

“But with Oshiomhole at the helm, it’s all about his ego and personal vendettas. This is not the way to win an election,” a former House of Assembly member wrote on Facebook.

Another frustrated party member wrote on X, “This election should be about the future of Edo State. But right now, it’s all about Adams Oshiomhole. And that’s a problem.”