Edo election: APC chieftains launch propaganda campaign saying ”education is not important” after Okpebholo’s controversial statement

Following a series of gaffes and controversial statements by Senator Monday Okpebholo, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in Edo have embarked on a calculated propaganda campaign to save the party’s governorship candidate in the state from further embarrassment.

The move is seen as a direct response to the backlash generated by Okpebholo’s erroneous remark during a recent campaign rally, where he inadvertently stated ”he would bring insecurity to Edo state.”

During an APC campaign rally, Okpebholo made a statement that sparked widespread outrage and criticism.

The senator declared, “If elected, I will ensure that insecurity is brought to Edo state.”

In light of the uproar caused by Okpebholo’s comment, APC chieftains in Edo state have devised a strategy to counteract the negative impact generated by the statement.

Sources close to the party revealed that there has been a directive to social media influencers and party members to disseminate a propaganda message that undermines the importance of education.

A senior APC official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed, “We recognize that Okpebholo’s statement has caused a significant PR problem. To mitigate the damage, we are instructing our supporters to push a narrative that questions the value of education in leadership.

“The message is that even highly educated individuals like President Bola Tinubu, a University of Chicago graduate, have failed to deliver on promises, particularly regarding the economy.”

The campaign’s propaganda aims to devalue the role of education in governance by drawing parallels between Okpebholo’s gaffe and the perceived failures of President Tinubu’s administration.

Already, the narrative is being propagated through both social and traditional media channels.

A notable social media influencer and APC supporter, who preferred to remain unnamed, explained, “We are focusing on the message that education alone is not a panacea for effective leadership.”

Another social media influencer who is privy to the plan said, “Instead of addressing the concerns about Okpebholo’s alarming statement, the APC is engaging in a baseless smear campaign.

“This is an attempt to shift the conversation away from their candidate’s failure to provide a coherent vision for Edo state.”

Political analyst Dr Maria Udeh weighed in on the situation, saying: “The APC’s attempt to downplay the value of education while simultaneously defending a candidate who has made such a glaring error speaks volumes about the party’s strategy.

“It’s a clear indication of their desperation to salvage their electoral prospects.”