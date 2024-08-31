Edo election: APC chieftains mount pressure on residents to sell their voters’ cards ahead of guber poll

As the Edo State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024, draws closer, alarming reports have surfaced regarding attempts by desperate chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to manipulate the electoral process by purchasing Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) from residents across the state.

The efforts are said to be particularly concentrated in areas considered strongholds of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to credible sources within the state, APC operatives have devised a strategy to woo Edo residents into selling their voters’ cards for amounts ranging between N4,000 and N10,000.

The plan, reportedly targeting low-income voters in key PDP strongholds, is seen as a last-ditch effort by the APC to tilt the election in favour of their candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, who is allegedly losing ground in the race.

Many residents, who have chosen to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal, have raised alarms over these attempts to disenfranchise them.

“They approached me with an offer of N7,000 to hand over my PVC,” one resident from the Esan North-East Local Government Area disclosed.

“I refused because I know the importance of my vote, and no amount of money will make me sell my right to choose who governs our state,” she added.

The ongoing collection of PVCs across the 18 local government areas of Edo State has seen increased activity as the election date approaches.

However, this process has also provided an opportunity for unscrupulous political actors to exploit vulnerable citizens.

The amounts being offered for these PVCs, while varying, are substantial enough to tempt economically disadvantaged voters who may be struggling to make ends meet in the current economic climate.

Another source said: “This is not just about selling a piece of plastic. Selling your PVC means you are selling your future and that of your children. It’s a betrayal of everything we have fought for in this state.”

Observers have noted that this move by the APC could be indicative of the party’s growing desperation, as internal reports suggest that their candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, is facing diminishing support.

Political analysts in the state have pointed to Okpebholo’s dwindling popularity, which has been exacerbated by the appeal of the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, whose private sector background and focus on youth empowerment have resonated strongly with voters.

The APC’s attempt to buy voters’ cards is seen by many as part of a strategy to hijack the electoral process, using any means necessary to secure a victory.

Reacting to the developments, a representative from the Edo State chapter of the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), a coalition of over 400 civil society organizations working on election observation and democracy promotion, said, “We are closely monitoring the situation and will not hesitate to expose any attempt to subvert the will of the people.

“The voters of Edo State must be allowed to exercise their franchise freely and fairly.”

In light of the allegations, calls have intensified for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure that the electoral process is not compromised.

“INEC must be vigilant and proactive in addressing these issues.

“There should be no room for political manipulation in Edo State. The people must decide who governs them, not a few desperate politicians,” an election observer already deployed to the state, declared.

As the election date draws nearer, the focus will remain on whether the attempts to buy voters’ cards will be effectively countered by the relevant authorities.

