Edo election: APC Governorship Candidate Diverts FG-donated CNG Buses for Campaign Amid Fuel Scarcity

As the Edo State governorship election approaches on Saturday, September 21, 2024, new allegations have emerged against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Several APC chieftains have come forward, albeit anonymously, to expose what they describe as the diversion of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses donated by the federal government to Edo State for public use.

According to them, the buses meant to alleviate the burden of transportation costs amid the ongoing fuel scarcity, have been converted to campaign vehicles for Okpebholo’s gubernatorial bid.

The allegations have sparked outrage within the APC, particularly as the fuel scarcity in the state continues to bite harder.

Fuel prices have skyrocketed, with petrol now selling for N800 per litre at filling stations and as high as N1,000 per litre on the black market.

The scarcity has crippled transportation, leaving residents in a dire situation, and making the alleged diversion of public transportation resources even more frustrating for residents.

One of the APC chieftains who exposed the situation expressed deep disappointment, saying, “This is not what we expected from our candidate. These buses were meant to serve the people of Edo State, especially now that they are suffering due to the fuel crisis. Instead, they are being used to push a political agenda. It’s a betrayal of the public trust.”

Another party leader, equally frustrated, added, “The buses were supposed to be a relief for the common man, to help them move around despite the high fuel prices. But what has happened? They have been converted into campaign vehicles for Senator Okpebholo.

“This is not only selfish but also insensitive to the plight of our people. We are calling on the federal government to intervene and ensure that these buses are returned to their intended purpose.”

The APC chieftains, while choosing to remain anonymous for fear of victimization, have made it clear that they do not condone Okpebholo’s actions.

“We cannot sit back and watch as resources meant for the people are hijacked for personal gain. It is wrong, and it must be stopped. The federal government needs to call Senator Okpebholo to order and make sure these buses are made available to the public as originally intended,” said another party insider.

The fuel scarcity in Edo State and across Nigeria has exacerbated the situation, with residents grappling with unprecedented transportation costs.

The conversion of the CNG buses, which could have provided much-needed relief, has only added to the frustration and anger of the electorate.

Many of the party’s chieftains fear that such actions could further alienate voters and undermine the credibility of the APC in the state.

As the election day draws nearer, the allegations against Senator Okpebholo are likely to further complicate the political landscape in Edo State.

While his campaign team has yet to respond to the accusations, the call for accountability from within his party signals growing discontent that could have implications for his governorship ambition.

The APC chieftains who have spoken out are urging the federal government to take immediate action to address the situation, stressing that the people of Edo State should not be made to suffer for the political ambitions of a few.

“This election is about the future of Edo State, and it is crucial that all candidates play by the rules. The people deserve better, and it is our responsibility to ensure that their needs come first,” concluded one of the concerned party leaders.