Edo Election: APC Rally Turns Chaotic in Akoko-Edo, as Residents Pelt Stones at Oshiomhole and Other Party Chieftains [VIDEO]

A campaign rally organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ososo, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State descended into chaos on Thursday.

The rally, intended to drum up support for the APC’s candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo in the upcoming Edo governorship election, was met with fierce resistance from residents.

A viral video, widely shared on social media, shows footage of a large crowd of Ososo residents hurling stones and other objects at APC leaders, including former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole, House of Representatives member Ohio Akpatason, former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, and Honourable Anslem Agbabi.

The rally, meant to be a platform for political engagement, quickly deteriorated into a scene of pandemonium.

Eyewitnesses described how the crowd’s initial chants of disapproval rapidly escalated into violence, with stones striking the APC leaders and their entourage.

“It was shocking to see how quickly things went from bad to worse,” said one resident, who witnessed the events unfold.

“The people of Ososo were clear in their rejection of the APC. When the stones started flying, it was clear that the rally was no longer under control,” he added.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that APC thugs retaliated by shooting a resident. The victim, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, but eyewitnesses confirmed the incident.

Osagie, another witness, said: “The atmosphere was already tense, but when the shooting happened, chaos erupted. People were running, screaming, and trying to get away from the violence. It was a terrifying experience.”

Following the outbreak of violence, former Governor Adams Oshiomhole and other APC leaders were swiftly escorted away from the scene by security personnel.

The APC has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident, but sources suggest that the party is deeply concerned about the escalation.

A close associate of Oshiomhole commented, “The situation was regrettable, and we are currently reviewing what happened. We are committed to ensuring that the incident is thoroughly investigated and that such violence is addressed appropriately.”

The violent turn of the rally has sparked widespread condemnation, with social media users and political commentators calling for accountability.

Osaze Samuel, coordinator of the pro-democracy group Movement For Democracy, criticized the APC’s approach to campaign rallies.

His words: “The use of violence to suppress dissent and manipulate political outcomes is unacceptable.

“We demand that those responsible for the violence, including the shooting of an innocent resident, be held accountable.”

Residents have also voiced their frustration, accusing the APC of attempting to force its way into communities despite growing opposition.

“We have made our stance clear. We do not want them here, and we won’t be intimidated by violence,” said a local activist who spoke anonymously.

On its part, the Edo State Police Command has confirmed that it is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the command stated, “We are taking this matter very seriously. An investigation is underway to determine the full extent of what happened and to bring those responsible to justice.”

As tensions remain high in Ososo and across Edo State, there are growing concerns that similar incidents could occur as the governorship election approaches.

The election, scheduled for September 21, 2024, features Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okpebholo of the APC, and Barr. Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party as the major candidates.

In light of the recent violence, various civil society groups and political analysts are calling for peaceful campaigning and respectful engagement.

“Our political process must not be marred by violence,” said a representative from the Edo Election Monitoring Group.

“It is imperative that all parties conduct their campaigns in a manner that respects the democratic rights of the people and ensures a free and fair election,” she added.

