Edo election: Arise TV embarrasses Okpebholo, offers Pidgin English interview to APC candidate

In a development that has further exposed the challenges facing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the lead-up to the Edo State gubernatorial election, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the party’s candidate, was the subject of a public embarrassment on Arise TV on Thursday, August 29.

During an interview on the popular Morning Show, Dr. Reuben Abati, a prominent anchor, suggested that the program’s producers were willing to interview Okpebholo in Pidgin English due to concerns about his proficiency in English.

Okpebholo, who has conspicuously avoided media appearances despite the election being only a few weeks away, has become a source of worry for the APC.

His reluctance to engage with the media has fueled speculation about his communication abilities, with many observers questioning whether he is adequately prepared to govern a state as complex as Edo.

During the interview with Jarret Tenebe, the APC Chairman in Edo State, Dr. Abati’s remarks were seen as a thinly veiled jab at Okpebholo’s perceived inadequacies.

“We have tried to get your candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on this program, but he has not made himself available. We even said we could bend the rules and conduct the interview in Pidgin English if that would make him more comfortable,” Abati stated.

The issue has been compounded by the recent leak of Okpebholo’s West African Examinations Council (WAEC) results online, which reportedly showed a less-than-stellar academic performance.

The revelation has done little to inspire confidence among Edo voters, who are increasingly questioning whether Okpebholo possesses the educational and intellectual capacity to manage the affairs of the state.

Adding to Okpebholo’s woes is the overpowering presence of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State and a sitting senator representing Edo North Senatorial District.

Oshiomhole has frequently taken the spotlight during campaign rallies, often speaking on behalf of Okpebholo. This has led many to conclude that Okpebholo is not his own man and may lack the independence to govern effectively.

Critics within the APC and beyond have voiced their concerns about the party’s choice of candidate.

An anonymous party insider remarked, “It’s becoming increasingly clear that Senator Okpebholo is not ready for the rigours of governance. His refusal to engage with the media, coupled with his academic background, raises serious questions about his suitability for the role.”

The situation has become a significant embarrassment for the APC, especially as the election draws near.

With the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fielding a strong candidate in Asue Ighodalo, who has been actively engaging with both the media and the electorate, the contrast between the two candidates could not be starker.

As the clock ticks down to the election scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024, the APC is under increasing pressure to address the issues surrounding Okpebholo’s candidacy.

Whether the party can effectively manage this crisis and present a united front remains to be seen, but the public embarrassment on a national platform like Arise TV certainly has not helped their cause.