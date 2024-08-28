Edo election: Disarray in APC as Presidency warns Oshiomhole to stay away from Okpebholo’s campaign

The presidency has issued a stern warning to Senator Adams Oshiomhole, instructing him to distance himself from the campaign activities of Senator Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the upcoming Edo State election.

The development follows complaints from several APC chieftains who accused Oshiomhole of undermining Okpebholo’s campaign with the spread of fake news and his overwhelming presence on the campaign trail.

According to insiders within the party, the chieftains reported to the presidency that Oshiomhole’s frequent interventions in the campaign were not only disrupting the strategy but also creating a negative perception of the APC’s chances in the election.

According to them, Oshiomhole’s dominance in campaign activities had led to the public perceiving Okpebholo as incompetent and lacking ideas because the former governor refused to allow the candidate to speak during campaign visits.

One senior party member, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed, “The presidency has been informed that Oshiomhole is causing more harm than good to Senator Okpebholo’s campaign.

“His constant presence and the spread of unverified information have not only distracted the campaign but have also made it difficult for Okpebholo to present himself as a capable leader.

“The candidate is often overshadowed, which has led to a growing perception that he lacks the competence to lead.”

The source further added that Oshiomhole’s actions have not only alienated key stakeholders within the party but have also contributed to a decline in public interest in the APC campaign.

“People are losing interest in Oshiomhole’s speeches because they feel he is overstepping his boundaries. This disinterest is affecting the overall image of the party and, more importantly, the perception of our candidate,” the source said.

The presidency’s warning is seen as a decisive move to salvage the APC’s campaign ahead of the Edo governorship election.

It is believed that the leadership in Abuja is concerned that the internal rifts and the negative publicity surrounding the campaign could jeopardize the party’s chances ahead of the election.

Another party insider close to the presidency remarked, “There’s a realization that Oshiomhole needs to take a step back. The focus should be on Senator Okpebholo and his vision for Edo State. The presidency wants the campaign to be about the candidate, not about Oshiomhole.”

In response to the developments, some supporters of Senator Okpebholo have expressed relief, hoping that the candidate will now have the opportunity to connect directly with voters without the overshadowing presence of Oshiomhole.

“It’s about time the candidate speaks for himself,” said an APC youth leader in Edo State.

“We need to hear his plans, his ideas, and his vision for our state. That’s the only way we can win this election,” he added.