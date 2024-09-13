Edo election: Don’t fuel anti-Tinubu sentiments through bias policing – Southwest group warns IGP

The Alliance of Oodua People (AOP) has warned Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun against actions that could exacerbate growing anti-Tinubu sentiments ahead of the Edo State governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024.

The group, led by Comrade Olubunmi Alfred, cautioned the IGP to maintain neutrality in the election, stressing that any perceived bias or heavy-handedness by the police would worsen the already fragile political climate and further tarnish President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The AOP’s statement comes at a critical time, with President Tinubu’s government facing mounting pressure from the public due to economic hardship, high inflation, and unpopular policies that recently sparked nationwide protests.

According to the group, the president’s credibility is already in crisis, and any actions that compromise the integrity of the Edo election could lead to widespread discontent.

In an open letter, Comrade Alfred expressed concerns about the IGP’s conduct in the build-up to the election, warning that it risks portraying the government in an unfavourable light.

“Any further indication of bias from the police, particularly under your leadership, risks worsening anti-Tinubu sentiments in an already volatile political climate,” the letter stated.

The group stressed that President Tinubu’s administration could not afford more public relations missteps, warning that arbitrary arrests or harassment of non-APC politicians would be perceived as an extension of the government’s flaws.

“Your conduct in this election could deepen the public’s discontent. Any perceived manipulation or lack of fairness by the police will be seen as an extension of Tinubu’s government’s flaws, further damaging his reputation,” Alfred warned.

The AOP further cautioned that any attempts to compromise the integrity of the election could trigger unprecedented violence, adding that the IGP and his men must uphold peace and order without undermining the democratic process.

“The people are already on edge, and any further provocation could trigger violence and disorder. The president cannot afford more political unrest, especially with the current level of public dissatisfaction,” the letter continued.

With national attention focused on the Edo election, the group urged the police to remain impartial, reiterating that the credibility of the Tinubu government is at stake.

The AOP warned the IGP not to fuel tensions through reckless actions, which could lead to a public relations disaster for the administration.,

“Nigerians are watching, and they will hold President Tinubu responsible for any perceived injustice,” the letter read.

The letter also urged the IGP to be mindful of his public utterances, noting that any statements or actions undermining the democratic process would have serious consequences.

“Be mindful of your public utterances and conduct. Anything that undermines the democratic process will also undermine the Tinubu administration,” Alfred cautioned.

As the election draws closer, the group called on the IGP to ensure a fair and peaceful process, reminding him of his responsibility to maintain law and order.

“Let this election be a testament to the fairness of our democratic system, rather than a source of further division and unrest,” the letter concluded.