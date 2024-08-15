Edo Election: DSS Bug Phones of PDP Supporters, Plan Mass Arrests of Party Officials to Favour APC

As the Edo governorship election slated for Saturday, September 21, 2024, approaches, tensions have escalated in the state as the Department of State Services (DSS) has been exposed for bugging the phones of officials and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The surveillance operation has raised concerns about the fairness of the electoral process, with claims that the DSS is acting under the directives of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

According to sources within the PDP, the DSS has been monitoring the phone conversations of key PDP chieftains, seeking evidence that could be used to frame them for promoting violence ahead of the gubernatorial election.

The secret police are reportedly executing the operation based on orders from Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio has been manipulating security agencies to interfere in the election, aiming to sway the outcome in favour of his colleague in the Senate and APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

A PDP official, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed deep concerns over the alleged surveillance, stating, “This is a gross violation of our rights and an attempt to intimidate our party members. The DSS is supposed to be neutral, but it is clear that they are being used as a tool by the APC to manipulate the electoral process in Edo State.”

Another source said, “Senator Akpabio has been at the center of this plot to undermine the democratic process in Edo State. By using the DSS to bug our phones, they are trying to create a climate of fear and insecurity among PDP members.”

The DSS actions have sparked outrage among PDP supporters, who have taken to social media to express their discontent.

A PDP supporter tweeted, “The DSS has no business meddling in our election. We demand transparency and fairness. This is a blatant abuse of power by the APC.”

The allegations of phone bugging and surveillance have cast a shadow over the upcoming Edo governorship election.

Political analysts warn that such actions could undermine public trust in the electoral process and lead to unrest in the state.

Dr. Nathaniel Akor, a political analyst, remarked, “If these allegations are true, it sets a dangerous precedent for our democracy. The use of state security apparatus to intimidate political opponents is unacceptable and could lead to a crisis of confidence in the electoral system.”