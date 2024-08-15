Edo election: #EdoInvasion trends on X as residents accuse police operatives of harassing PDP supporters

The hashtag #EdoInvasion is gaining traction on X (formerly Twitter) as Edo residents express their concerns over reports that plain-clothed policemen have invaded the state to arrest prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters ahead of the upcoming governorship election.

Many are condemning the actions as attempts to destabilize the state and intimidate opposition supporters.

Here are some of the comments on Twitter:

“We reject attempts by @PoliceNG to destabilize our state through arbitrary arrests #EdoInvasion.”

“We’ll not be intimidated by @PoliceNG. Deploying crack squads to arrest @OfficialPDPNig supporters can’t deter us #EdoInvasion.”

“There are plain-clothed policemen roaming the streets in Benin City and arresting @OfficialPDPNig supporters ahead of Edo guber. This is unacceptable #EdoInvasion.”

“These reports of plain-clothed policemen picking up PDP supporters in Benin show that the APC is not ready for elections #EdoInvasion.”

“I call on Edo people to resist the @PoliceNG attempts to disrupt the peace in our state through these politically-motivated arrests #EdoInvasion.”

This situation is fueling concerns about the fairness and safety of the electoral process in the state, with residents and social media users calling for transparency and accountability from the authorities.

Media reports had alleged that a contingent of police officers arrived in the state capital on Tuesday, August 13 under the guise of undercover operations.

The operatives are said to be engaging in actions designed to intimidate PDP supporters, sympathizers, and leaders and create an atmosphere of fear and hostility ahead of the election.