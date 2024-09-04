Edo election: Elders urge voters to collect APC gifts but reject party at polls

As the Edo State governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024, draws near, a group of prominent elders in the state has issued a strong appeal to the people of Edo.

In a leaflet distributed across the state, the elders urged residents to accept any gifts, including rice, being distributed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) but to ensure they do not vote for the party at the polls.

The elders revealed that the APC has received trailer loads of rice from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which are intended for distribution across all 18 local government areas in Edo State.

According to the elders, the gesture is a clear attempt by the APC to sway voters as election day approaches.

In their leaflet, the elders stated, “The APC has only remembered the people of Edo State now that elections are upon us.

“They have brought trailer loads of rice to distribute to our communities, hoping to buy our votes with these gifts. We say, take the rice, but do not be deceived. Let us reject the APC at the polls.”

The leaflet, which has been widely circulated in the state and translated into various local languages, stated that the APC’s actions are purely opportunistic.

The elders argued that the party has failed to utilize its influence at the federal level to address the critical issues facing Edo, particularly the poor condition of federal roads that have long plagued the state.

“Where was the APC when our roads were falling apart? Where were they when our people needed jobs, infrastructure, and security? Now, they come with rice, thinking that it will erase years of neglect. We must show them that Edo people cannot be bought,” the leaflet read.

The elders also accused the APC of being an enemy of the Edo people, stressing that the party’s failure to leverage its control at the federal level to bring meaningful development to the state is an indcitment on the party.

The leaflet noted that while the APC has been in power, federal roads in Edo have remained dilapidated, causing hardship for commuters and stifling economic growth.

“How can a party that has the power to fix our roads but chooses not to, expect us to trust them with the future of our state? The APC has shown itself to be an enemy of the Edo people. We must not let them deceive us again,” the leaflet stated.

One resident, who received the leaflet in Benin City, said, “They think they can buy us with rice. But we know better. We will take their rice, but we will vote for a better future.”

The elders’ initiative has also been supported by various local community leaders, who have begun organizing town hall meetings to discuss the election and reinforce the message of the leaflet.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.