Edo election: First Lady Oluremi Tinubu summons Oshiomhole over controversial remarks about Mrs. Betsy Obaseki

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, has reportedly summoned Senator Adams Oshiomhole over controversial comments he made regarding Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, wife of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The comments, which have been widely condemned, touched on Mrs. Obaseki’s childlessness, a sensitive personal issue that many feel should never have been brought into the political arena.

According to sources within Aso Rock, the First Lady was deeply embarrassed and angered by Oshiomhole’s remarks.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu was visibly enraged when she learned about Oshiomhole’s comments concerning Mrs. Obaseki,” one insider disclosed.

“She could not believe that a seasoned politician like Oshiomhole would stoop so low as to make such insensitive remarks about a woman’s personal life. It’s an affront to decency and to the values we should uphold in our political discourse,” she added.

The source added that the First Lady, known for her strong stance on issues affecting women and her advocacy for ethical conduct in politics, felt compelled to address the matter directly.

The source said: “Mrs Tinubu does not condone the use of personal tragedies or circumstances as political tools, and she wanted to make it clear to Oshiomhole that such behaviour is unacceptable.”

The First Lady’s decision to summon Oshiomhole is seen by many as an attempt to restore a sense of decorum and respect in Nigerian politics.

Another Aso Rock official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “This isn’t just about Mrs. Obaseki; it’s about the implications of dragging personal issues into the political sphere. Senator Tinubu has always believed in politics driven by ideas and development rather than personal attacks and character assassination.”

Oshiomhole’s comments have been widely criticized by various women’s groups and civil society organizations nationwide.

The remarks were made during an interview, where Oshiomhole aimed Governor Obaseki and his wife, a move that many believe crossed the line of acceptable political rhetoric.

