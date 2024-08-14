Edo Election: #IghodaloInDanger Trends as Alleged Plot to Harm PDP Governorship Candidate Surfaces

The hashtag #IghodaloInDanger is currently trending on X (formerly Twitter) as social media users are sharing reports of an alleged plan to hurt Dr Asue Ighodalo, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Edo state.

The hashtag is currently the number one trending topic on the micro-blogging site.

Nigerians are now calling on the security agencies to ensure that Ighodalo is safe, especially as it is barely six weeks before the election day.

Alarming reports had emerged, indicating that there are coordinated efforts to disqualify and potentially harm Ighodalo ahead of the guber poll.

Credible sources suggest that agents linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC) are actively plotting to undermine Ighodalo’s candidacy.

The plans reportedly involve not only legal tactics to disqualify him but also potentially violent actions intended to incapacitate him, thereby removing him from the electoral race.

The alleged strategy appears to be a coordinated attempt to sabotage Ighodalo’s campaign through both legal and physical means.

Insiders claim that the APC is deploying various tactics to discredit and disqualify the PDP candidate, weakening the competition in the gubernatorial contest.

A spokesperson for the PDP expressed grave concern over the reports, stating:

“We have credible information about these dangerous plots against our candidate, Asue Ighodalo. We demand an immediate and thorough investigation into these allegations. The integrity of our democratic process and the safety of our candidates must be ensured.”