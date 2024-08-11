Edo election: Ijaw women group accuse Oshiomhole of manipulating youths for political thuggery

Ijaw mothers in Edo State have publicly denounced former Governor Adams Oshiomhole, now a senator representing the Edo North senatorial district, for allegedly attempting to manipulate their sons into political thuggery.

In a recent statement, the Ijaw women, under the banner of the Ijaw Mothers Union, expressed their firm refusal to allow their children to be used as political operatives or thugs in the upcoming Edo governorship election.

The mothers accused Oshiomhole of employing Norbery Okubor, an Ijaw individual, to mobilize youths for thuggery.

hey alleged that Okubor has been involved in the procurement of weapons and the distribution of fake military uniforms to the recruited youths.

The women claimed that Okubor has promised financial rewards to entice the young men to participate in these activities, despite their mothers’ objections.

”We want to make it clear that we would hold Oshiomhole responsible for any harm that might come to our sons as a result of these activities,” the leader of the group, Deborah Spiff said in a statement.

They also called for an end to political violence and intimidation, stressing that their children should not be used as instruments of violence in the political arena.

”This public declaration is a warning to Oshiomhole and his ilks that our children are not available for their political thuggery.

”They should recruit their kith and kin for such nefarious activities with their biological children at the frontlines.

‘

”The upcoming election should not be used for political violence in our state, as it could trigger an uprising in Edo,” the statement concluded.