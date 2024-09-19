Edo Election: INEC’s Suspicious Deployment of Yobe Supervisors to Key LGAs Raises Eyebrows

Insiders within the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have disclosed that a majority of the Registration Area Supervisors assigned to Oredo, Egor, and Ikpoba-Okha local government areas are from Yobe State.

The decision by INEC has sparked concerns, particularly because the Yobe Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), tasked with overseeing these areas, is known for his staunch loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The three local government areas—Oredo, Egor, and Ikpoba-Okha—are not only the most populous in Edo State but also boast the highest voter registration and turnout rates.

The choice of supervisors from Yobe, a state with strong political ties to the APC, is raising serious concerns about the potential for bias in the electoral process.

An INEC official based in Benin City, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed deep concern over the deployment strategy.

His words: “Something is up. The REC is APC. Yobe is an APC state. It is highly unusual and suspicious to have so many supervisors from Yobe overseeing these crucial local government areas.

“Given the political climate and the importance of these LGAs, this decision raises red flags about potential interference.”

According to the insider, the decision to deploy supervisors from Yobe appears to be a strategic move that could influence the electoral process.

The REC’s affiliation with the APC has been well-documented, adding to the suspicions surrounding the decision.

Meanwhile, observers and opposition parties have urged INEC to address the concerns promptly and ensure that the election is conducted with the highest level of integrity and impartiality.