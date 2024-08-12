Edo election: Okpebholo Declines Arise TV Interview as Critics Expose APC Candidate’s Inability to Speak English

Senator Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Edo governorship election, has declined an invitation to appear on Arise TV for an interview.

The refusal has raised eyebrows as other candidates in the race have taken the opportunity to discuss their platforms on the TV station.

The APC’s decision to forgo interviews with Arise TV and other media outlets has sparked speculation.

Rumors have surfaced suggesting that Okpebholo may face difficulties with English proficiency, a claim bolstered by his leaked WAEC result indicating poor performance in English and other subjects.

Popular Arise TV anchor, Rufai Oseni chided the APC candidate for refusing to appear on the station after he publicly invited him.

He wrote on X: ”I don’t see why my invitation to the APC candidate should be politicized,

”In the past, I once called for an interview with Mr IGHODALO, the PDP candidate and he took the invitation and proved himself, but why is it that a “common” call to the APC candidate is now a touchy matter?

”We have also interviewed the candidate of the LP. Again, it’s no big deal to want to interview the candidate of the APC in the Edo elections. He has a right to state his goals to the people of his state. Our doors are wide open!”

Residents in Edo have drawn comparisons between Okpebholo’s reluctance to engage with the media and President Bola Tinubu’s avoidance of debates before the presidential elections.

Critics argue that Tinubu’s similar strategy has led to a series of challenges since his assumption of office, reflecting negatively on his administration.

The answer ”is simple. Okpebholo cannot speak English. He can’t speak in public because he will be exposed. We all saw his WAEC results, It was F9 parallel. Such a dullard should not be in public office,” a resident, Happiness Okale said.