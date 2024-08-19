Edo election: Oshiomhole, Okpebholo use helicopter to bypass federal roads neglected by APC-led govt during campaigns

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the forthcoming Edo governorship election, Senator Monday Okpebholo and his political godfather and former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole have resorted to using helicopters to attend campaign rallies.

The move is seen as an indictment on the APC chieftains after the federal government, led by the party, neglected the federal roads in the state for over nine years.

On Thursday, Oshiomhole, a former governor of the state and the APC’s governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo, were seen flying to a rally in Edo North, avoiding the deplorable Benin-Auchi road.

The move has sparked outrage among Edo residents, who see it as a blatant display of hypocrisy.

Many say Oshiomhole and Okpebholo are serving senators, each receiving over N650 million quarterly in constituency allowances and billions more in Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIP) from the national budget. Despite this, they have failed to ensure the repair of the critical Benin-Auchi road, leaving it in a dire state.

The Benin-Sapele road, another vital federal route, has also been left to deteriorate, with the Ologbo axis in particular collapsing entirely.

Critics say in contrast, the only federal road in Edo State that remains in a motorable condition is the Benin-Ore road, a project completed under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Clinton Osawe, a public affairs commentator in the state, wrote on social media:

”After the criminal neglect of Federal Roads in Edo State, APC has finally figured out a way to fly over the problems they created by using Helicopters to campaign for their incompetent and mute Governorship Candidate, Monday Okpebholo a.k.a Akpakowayo!

”On Thursday, the duo of Senator Adams Oshiomhole and Monday Okpebholo were seen onboard a Helicopter to their poorly attended Edo North rally due to the deplorable state of the Benin-Auchi Road which is a Federal Road. This exposes the hypocrisy of APC in full glare!

”APC is a SCAM and Edo People are ever willing and ready to reject them come September 21st 2024.”